Legacy structures hinder BSNL’s prospects

At the turn of this century, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was incorporated corporatising two erstwhile departments of the Government of India (GoI): Departments of Telecom Services (DTS) and Telecom Operations (DTO). The company commenced business from October 1, 2000, and the task of providing telecom services and network management was, thus, taken from GoI and entrusted to BSNL on a going concern basis, the firm finding itself in a competitive scenario right on it’s birth!

The telecom sector in India had already been opened to competition in 1994, almost six years before. Overnight, officers and staff found themselves in a new world and an environment of competition. In some other countries, the telecom function of the government was corporatised first, allowing the newly created corporation to adopt corporate functioning and culture. Only then was the sector opened to competition. As the future would tell, this too turned out to be responsible for BSNL’s present state. Accumulated losses of have crossed `800 Crore as of the last financial year and continue increasing.

Over the last 18 years, the sector has undergone seismic changes. Initially, business revolved around wireline. Today, it has moved extensively to wireless. BSNL was a ‘wireline (business) only’ company when formed. Hence, its leadership in market share eroded continuously with changes in consumption patterns. This change in core business was not accompanied with the necessary change of personnel. It continues to have serious legacy HR issues, not only incurring huge avoidable expenditure on court cases, but also leading to severe lack of cohesion in personnel. All employees of DTS and DTO were transferred in 2000 to BSNL and this has not changed much, while the industry has changed beyond recognition. For most operators, their largest cost center would be up-keep of mobile network and associated technology expenses. However, for BSNL, employee costs continue to be the largest, nearly 50 per cent of revenue; against 10 around for competition.

The entry of a new entrant has disrupted industry dynamics and commercial models at play. BSNL has witnessed many such changes and has been at the forefront, launching different plans and offers to the nation at large. However, it is not at par with competitors in cost structures, which makes it particularly hard to engage in extensive marketing campaigns to target higher levels of customer acquisition,retention and satisfaction.

Further, differences between public and private sector firms become visible in certain internal processes which require multi-level approvals, like procurement. The industry has been very nimble to keep in touch with dynamic customer requirements and technological changes. But, internal processes at BSNL have not been able to necessarily keep in touch, resulting in significant delays in investment and resultant timing mismatches. For instance, BSNL continues to invest in installing towers for 3G spectrum whereas competitors have moved forward to 4G/LTE services.

While BSNL has been able to match the competition with innovative products, it has a lot to do to catch up on consumer experience and its financial health to become a significant market player before the advent of 5G. BSNL has turned 18; and with age comes precious experiences. There are many strategies it can deploy in the face of current trying circumstances and some of those will be enumerated in the next edition of PSU Talk.

R K Upadhyay former CMD, BSNL