Why it is quite okay, and maybe very useful, for Mr Kumaraswamy to cry

Men don’t cry, they say. That’s a lie. Truth is, men fear being seen as weak and girly if they cry. But not H D Kumaraswamy, the 58-year-old seasoned politician who has been an MP twice, MLA four times and chief minister twice. He is known to get emotional in public often — his eyes welling up and, occasionally, tears rolling down his cheeks.

But, that’s Kumaraswamy — an emotional man who is not afraid of showing his sensitive side.

His most talked-about emotional moment happened a few weeks after he took over as head of Karnataka’s present coalition government -- put together from the debris of an election with no winners. He broke down as he spoke about his pain of running a coalition government. While his supporters sympathised, his detractors called it a drama. There were a few other occasions after that when the CM took matters to his heart, the latest coming during the agitation by sugarcane farmers.

Asking farmers what is his fault, he complained he is being unfairly targeted. He seemed deeply hurt by TV visuals of agitators ill-treating his effigies, but not so much by the anguish of farmers who wanted to be paid for their toil.

Not difficult to understand. For a man who claims to be the champion of farmers, who made the generous gesture of waiving ` 49,000-crore crop loans, and whose party depends solely on the votes of farmers for its survival, becoming the target of farmer ire could be a painful experience.

But, crying doesn’t make Kumaraswamy weak. Touchy? Maybe. But not weak. Politics aside, scientifically speaking, crying has many benefits, and that could make Kumaraswamy a better leader than many others. Here’s a look.

1. Crying helps get rid of toxins and kill bacteria: Tear contains chemicals that otherwise would raise stress levels, and has enzyme lysozyme that can kill bacteria. While it’s a fair assumption that being emotional is helping the CM health-wise, the trait might also be helping him get rid of, indirectly at least, certain political toxins — the kind that could be plotting his downfall.

2. Improves vision: With the coalition not having a common minimum programme, though one was promised six months back when the deal was sealed, the chief minister needs a clear sight of his government’s goals. As his vision improves further, it will probably help him see beyond media for the cause of his troubles.

3. Relieves stress: Being a CM under the circumstances is not easy. As both partners and opponents are working against him, he has little to cheer him up. With the cabinet expansion getting delayed, the CM is under tremendous pressure handling multiple portfolios. Crying releases endorphins -- feel-good chemicals. Other ministers who handle more than one department can their take cue from him.

4. Helps to bond and rally support: Tears are a proven social networking tool. Crying lets others know you’re in need of support, and can be used very effectively to gain sympathy, and in politics, votes as well. With his farm loan waiver yet to take off, the CM needs other means to keep the farmer sympathies on his side.

5. Crying also demonstrates the strength of character, they say, and they are right this once. What makes people who cry stronger is the fact that they are confronting their emotions, rather than hiding them. Now, all those people who think Kumaraswamy as weak must rethink. Here’s a thought. While Kumaraswamy might be benefitting from his emotional episodes, politically and wellness-wise, those who poke fun at him might actually be becoming weaker.

There are other benefits of crying, all scientifically proven, but the point is, it’s not only okay for men to cry, it’s also very useful, especially if you are a politician. While crying certainly helps, keeping promises and promising only what is deliverable, making government machinery efficient, ensuring development and solving people’s problems without bias will also deliver some of the benefits.

Kiran Prakash

Resident Editor, Karnataka

