Home Opinions

A Pallava era cave-temple for Vishnu

Singavaram, an ancient village near Senji (Ginjee) has a historic cave-temple for Vishnu worshipped as Ranganatha.

Published: 28th November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Singavaram, an ancient village near Senji (Ginjee) has a historic cave-temple for Vishnu worshipped as Ranganatha. According to scholars, the name Singavaram could have originally been Simhapuram. Others opine that the name Simhapuram is because this place  was founded by King Simhavishnu Pallava  (6th century AD, while others claim it was founded by Narasimhavarman I Pallava (7th century AD.

anganatha Svami temple, Singavaram

This shrine is a cave-temple cut into the hill possibly in the 7th centuries AD during the Pallava era. The huge image of Ranganatha Svami, reclining on Adisesha, approximately 24 feet in length, has also been chiselled out of the same rock. Brahma emanates from the navel on a lotus while Bhudevi and another figure, identified as Prahlada are near the feet.

On the wall behind Ranganatha Svami are seen Garuda and the demons Madhu and Kaitabha. As there are pillars in front of the deity, the head, chest and feet of Ranganatha, can be seen through three separate entrances just as in the Padmanabha Svami temple in Thiruvanantapuram, Kerala.

 Since this is a shrine that has been scooped out of the hill, there is no inner circumambulatory passage (pradakshina). A few inscriptions have been discovered in Singavaram belonging to the dynasties of the Cholas, Pandyas and Vijayanagara and other chieftains. 

There is an interesting connection between the Ranganatha Svami temple in Singavaram and the Ranganatha Svami temple in Srirangam. When the temple-town of Srirangam was attacked by Ulugh Khan’s army in 1323 AD., the utsava-murti of Srirangam, Azhagiyamanavalan or Namperumal was taken out of this temple for safety to various places in South India.

Gopanna, a Vijayanagara official who had his residence in Ginjee went to Tirumala where the images of Azhagiyamanavalan and consorts were worshipped and took them to Singapuram (Singavaram) where they were worshipped. He  subsequently brought the images to Srirangam where they were reinstated in 1371 AD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp