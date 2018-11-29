Home Opinions

A protein-filled meal

Quinoa is a gluten-free seed usually grown organically. It is high in protein.

Published: 29th November 2018

Quinoa is a gluten-free seed usually grown organically. It is high in protein. In fact, it is one of the few plant foods that contains all nine essential amino acids. It is also high in fibre, magnesium, B vitamins, iron, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin E and various beneficial antioxidants. There are hundreds of cultivated types of quinoa, but the most common versions available in stores are white, red, and black quinoa. The seeds have a natural coating called saponin, which keeps them fresh, but can give them a bitter, soapy taste. Give them a quick rinse before cooking and you’re good to go. It turns mushy if overcooked, so set a timer and don’t overdo it.

Complete Protein

Protein is made of amino acids, nine of which are essential, as our body cannot produce them and needs to obtain them through your diet. If a food contains all nine essential amino acids, it’s referred to as a complete protein. Many plant foods are deficient in certain essential amino acids, such as lysine. However, quinoa is an exception. Hence, quinoa is an excellent source of plant protein. 

Mineral-Rich

Many people don’t get enough of certain important nutrients. This is particularly true for some of the minerals, especially magnesium, potassium, zinc and iron. Quinoa is very high in all these four minerals, particularly magnesium. It also contains a substance called phytic acid, which can bind these minerals and reduce their absorption. However, by soaking and/or sprouting quinoa prior to cooking, you can reduce the phytic acid content and make these minerals more bio-available. 

Helps Reduce Weight

Quinoa’s high protein content can increase metabolism and reduce appetite significantly. The high amount of fibre may make you fell full, and help you eat fewer calories overall. The fact that quinoa has a low glycemic index is another important feature, as such foods have been linked to reduced calorie intake. 

High In Antioxidant 

Quinoa is rich in antioxidants Quercetin and Kaempferol, which are the substances that neutralise the free radicals. It is believed to fight against ageing and age-related diseases. It reduces the oxidative stress and also helps in reducing the risk of certain chronic diseases. According to a recent study that compared antioxidant levels in five cereals, (three pseudo-cereals and two legumes) researchers have found that quinoa had the highest antioxidant content of them all.

