Home Opinions

This fruit and nut is natural moisturiser

Pistachio, commonly known as ‘Pista’, is a nut grown in Western Asia.

Published: 04th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Pistachio, commonly known as ‘Pista’, is a nut grown in Western Asia. It is mostly available in Mediterranean regions. Pistachio is a fruit. The outer shell of the fruit is removed and the inkernel yellow colored seed inside is edible. This tasty and healthy fruit is popularly used for flavoring ice-creams and desserts.

The health benefits of pistachios are —Helps lower your blood sugar: Despite having higher carbohydrate content than most nuts, pistachios have a low glycemic index which means that they don’t cause a large spike in the blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that eating pistachios can have good effects on your blood sugar level. In addition to being rich in fiber and healthy fats, pistachio nuts are rich in antioxidants, magnesium, carotenoids and phenolic compounds, all of which are beneficial for controlling blood sugar.

Hemoglobin and blood: Vitamin B6 is an erythropoietic nutrient that helps in formation of red blood cells. Pistachio, being a good dietary source of Vitamin B6, can help increase hemoglobin count and improve oxygen carrying capacity of blood.

Healthy skin: Vitamin E is a powerful anti-oxidant. This vitamin along with essential fatty acids protects the skin from the harmful UV rays. It also prevents skin diseases and makes the skin supple.Natural moisturiser: Pistachio oil, which has natural hydrating and smoothening properties, is an excellent moisturiser. You can add pistachio oil in your regular moisturiser to get a smooth and silky skin.

Promotes healthy gut bacteria: Pistachios are high in fiber. Fiber moves through the system in the undigested form. Some types of fiber act as prebiotics and are digested by the good bacteria in the gut. Gut bacteria ferments the fiber and converts it into short-chain fatty acids which has several health benefits like reduction in risk of developing digestive disorders, cancer and heart diseases. Butyrate is perhaps the most beneficial of these short-chain fatty acids. Eating pistachios has been shown to increase the number of butyrate-producing bacteria in the gut more than eating almonds does.

Pistachios are available in different forms such as shelled, salted, roasted, etc. It is always advisable to eat raw pista because they have high nutritional value.Do not buy the salted variety as it increases sodium consumption. Avoid nuts with cracks and rancid smell. Stock them up in air-tight containers and eat every day to enjoy the health benefits.

Divya Purushotham

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices