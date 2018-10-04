This fruit and nut is natural moisturiser

Divya Purushotham By

Pistachio, commonly known as ‘Pista’, is a nut grown in Western Asia. It is mostly available in Mediterranean regions. Pistachio is a fruit. The outer shell of the fruit is removed and the inkernel yellow colored seed inside is edible. This tasty and healthy fruit is popularly used for flavoring ice-creams and desserts.

The health benefits of pistachios are —Helps lower your blood sugar: Despite having higher carbohydrate content than most nuts, pistachios have a low glycemic index which means that they don’t cause a large spike in the blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that eating pistachios can have good effects on your blood sugar level. In addition to being rich in fiber and healthy fats, pistachio nuts are rich in antioxidants, magnesium, carotenoids and phenolic compounds, all of which are beneficial for controlling blood sugar.

Hemoglobin and blood: Vitamin B6 is an erythropoietic nutrient that helps in formation of red blood cells. Pistachio, being a good dietary source of Vitamin B6, can help increase hemoglobin count and improve oxygen carrying capacity of blood.

Healthy skin: Vitamin E is a powerful anti-oxidant. This vitamin along with essential fatty acids protects the skin from the harmful UV rays. It also prevents skin diseases and makes the skin supple.Natural moisturiser: Pistachio oil, which has natural hydrating and smoothening properties, is an excellent moisturiser. You can add pistachio oil in your regular moisturiser to get a smooth and silky skin.

Promotes healthy gut bacteria: Pistachios are high in fiber. Fiber moves through the system in the undigested form. Some types of fiber act as prebiotics and are digested by the good bacteria in the gut. Gut bacteria ferments the fiber and converts it into short-chain fatty acids which has several health benefits like reduction in risk of developing digestive disorders, cancer and heart diseases. Butyrate is perhaps the most beneficial of these short-chain fatty acids. Eating pistachios has been shown to increase the number of butyrate-producing bacteria in the gut more than eating almonds does.

Pistachios are available in different forms such as shelled, salted, roasted, etc. It is always advisable to eat raw pista because they have high nutritional value.Do not buy the salted variety as it increases sodium consumption. Avoid nuts with cracks and rancid smell. Stock them up in air-tight containers and eat every day to enjoy the health benefits.

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic