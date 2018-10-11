Home Opinions

A dried fruit full of benefits

Fresh apricots are great sources of nutrients, but once they are dehydrated, some of the nutrients become more concentrated.

CHENNAI : Fresh apricots are great sources of nutrients, but once they are dehydrated, some of the nutrients become more concentrated. During the drying process, water content of the fruit evaporates without harming or reducing their nutritive value. They contain calcium, potassium, phosphorus, vitamin A, iron, and vitamin C. Dried apricots supply many nutrients required for a healthy body and helps combat many diseases. Since dried apricots are delicious, they are also easy to incorporate into your diet and will help brighten up your mood as well as your health. This is a best and economical snacking option for all age groups which is highly nutritious. Here are few benefits of dried apricot.

FIGHT ANEMIA
Dried apricots are rich in iron that helps in combating anemia. They also contain copper that helps increase the absorption of iron. Including dried apricots in your diet helps increase hemoglobin production.

TREATS CONSTIPATION
Dried apricots contain pectin and cellulose which act as a mild laxative and helps in treating constipation. Cellulose acts as an insoluble fibre and pectin maintains water levels in the body during constipation.

HELPS DURING PREGNANCY
Dried apricot has been used as a herbal medicine since ancient times during pregnancy. It also helps in curing infertility, hemorrhage and spasms. The paste of this dried fruit can cure vaginal infections. However, this must be consumed moderately by pregnant women and lactating mothers.

PROVIDES GOOD VISION
Dried apricots contain nutrients like vitamin A which is required for good vision. Vitamin A is a powerful antioxidant that helps to remove the free radicals and maintain the health of cells and tissues. Free radical damage can cause injury to the human eye lenses which can lead to cataract or eye damage. Hence, dried apricot intake reduces the risk of developing cataracts.

MUSCLE BUILDING
Dried apricots contain potassium which is necessary for improving metabolism and functions of the tissues, organs and other cells. Thus, it is important for muscle-building and normal body growth. It helps to regulate the levels of acid in the body and is also useful for protein synthesis.

