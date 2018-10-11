Work-life balance for entrepreneurs

Rajeev Tamhankar By

CHENNAI : A work-life balance is a must for entrepreneurs. Not only to ensure stability in personal life, but more importantly to ensure sanity and calmness. Often a lot of entrepreneurs get so involved in their start-up, that they forget about their personal lives, their personal well-being and often their health and fitness. This is a serious issue among majority of founders.

We hustlers get so engrossed in adding new features and getting new version rolled-out that we forget that original version of ourselves need to be preserved as well. So, today we are going to talk about how entrepreneurs should ensure work-life balance in their lives.

Having a non-work group: We often get so engrossed in work that we lose out on our relationships outside of work. Often our friends and connections get limited to office and at maximum other entrepreneurs. The result? Whenever we meet, all we end up chatting about is start-ups, fundraising, other start-ups, their successes and failures. But this is not what you need all the time. You need your exclusive group which is not judging you on your startup or giving random advices all the time; the group that lets you be and you can chat on all other not-work topics. Don’t lose out such relationships.

Taking a break: Plan at least one vacation per quarter (at least three-four days). Go and unwind at a new place. Plan a trek or an adventure sport or even a relaxing weekend at Goa. Pamper yourself and give a break. Too much stress will just end up driving you crazy. A break is certainly what you need. A small yet effective vacation can reenergize you like never before.

Don’t give up on your personal life: Your family and friends are the ones that help you stand through these tough entrepreneurial times. What’s the fun in doing some secret project only to lose connections with your loved ones? Plan to meet them, plan a weekend visit or calls — whichever you prefer. But, don’t just lose out on your personal life.

Brush up your hobbies: Hobbies can give you some good lone-time. Painting, reading, music, dancing, sports — Whatever it is that you like, remember to make some time for them. A hobby can do the same what a beach does — unwind you and relieve you of any unnecessary stress. A hobby can help you connect with the child in you. Enjoy the self-time.

Fitness Routine: And last but not the least your physical fitness. In the race of start-up tasks, we lose out on our fitness routines. Make time for gym, walking, running and good healthy meals. You surely don’t want to fall sick on the day of your investor presentation right?With that note, we have reached the end of today’s article. Here’s hoping to a wonderful work-life balance to all you fellow entrepreneurs! Cheers!