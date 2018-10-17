Home Opinions

Living in a world of dismissals

You may ask as you begin reading this, why I speak about #metoo and sexual harassment yet again.

Published: 17th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

You may ask as you begin reading this, why I speak about #metoo and sexual harassment yet again. In my defence, I say we all must talk about it, and keep talking about it when the iron is still hot because it rarely gets the attention it has now, and with each day there are only more questions left unanswered in our heads.

Take the most popular one for example to a person who has spoken up years after she has experienced sexual harassment — “Why now?” There are a number of reasons why a person could refrain from speaking up immediately after the incident (I mentioned some of them earlier), but Rachita Taneja’s comic that seems to be doing the rounds (without due credit) sums up the ways in which the world reacts. The Sanitary Panels comic has a woman wanting to report an incident to which she is told “Don’t. He’ll ruin your career”, “Don’t. Your character will be questioned”, “Don’t. He won’t get convicted”, or “Don’t. No one will believe you”. When she gathers the courage to do it years later (as is happening with several cases now), the reactions are “You’re lying. Why didn’t you report him earlier?”, “You’re just trying to tarnish his image”, “You just want publicity” or “Slut”. You see now why I say the comic is on point?

I believe that the accusations against lyricist Vairamuthu should be the classic case study of how we retort to those we know and hold in high regard when they are pulled up for their actions. First by pleading to separate the art from the artist. After years of rambling on about this, it should warrant no discussion but I will place on record that the artist, however good his art form must face the consequences of his actions, and by bullheadedly demanding a separation of what is deeply entangled is a way of dismissing wrought voices that believed we would do better. Second, by building conspiracy theories — here, by bringing back the now infamous Andal issue. How quintessentially ‘Tamil’ is it to make it all a ‘Tamil’ issue without ever regarding Tamil women worthy of attention! Third, by demanding to know why the victim was seen laughing with the man she claims behaved inappropriately with her — just another s***- shaming technique. This needs us to go back to the basics and understand that harassers are not those we can, just in a blink, shut away from our lives — that they are often brothers, fathers, uncles, partners, dear ones, relatives, friends, and bosses, that we live with, share spheres of our lives with, and people we need to smile and put up with even as we break inside.

Now consider director Bharathiraaja’s comment on #MeToo at a press conference. “Nee paathiya?” he asks the reporters after which he angrily leaves the stage. This is exactly the onus on proof being laid on the victim that will not even wonder about the possibility of ‘such a man’ being an assaulter without adequate proof. But here’s the thing, in the ideal that we should be aiming for, the case must be considered legit simply because there is a report, a report will happen only when a person knows she will be taken seriously, and a perpetrator must be aware that both will happen and they are interdependent of each other. And no, we shouldn’t have to see it, just hearing about it should trigger us into action.

So what can we do while men as resigned as a favour and some people are awfully worried about male victims of harassment only to take away from the moment? Believe her. No one wants to be famous for being a sexual assault survivor. And instead of dismissing the victims, claims or dissing the movement on frivolous grounds, do both to the state that has shown us that it will keep silent and shield a perpetrator who needs only 97 lawyers to show off the power. Stand behind the one that Priya Ramani has so far.

Archanaa Seker

seker.archanaa@gmail.com

The writer is a city-based activist, in-your-face feminist and a media glutton

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp