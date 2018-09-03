Home Opinions

End of tout Raj: A quiet governance revolution is changing Delhi

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

There is a quiet revolution going on in Delhi these days. Many government services which used to be a den of corruption are slowly but surely getting freed of the tentacles of touts, resulting in the end of bribery and corruption the system engendered. Take for instance, getting a new driving licence or renewing one. Until even a year back, that meant standing in long queues for hours together or, if you wanted to skip this bothersome task, it would necessitate employing a tout for a fee at the transport department office to jump queues and get the work done.

But not any longer. Filling up of the application form and payment of fee have necessarily to be done online. Having done that, an appointment has to be taken online for a visit to the transport department office for verification of the application form and biometric. That takes barely 10 minutes as the queues are short. So all it takes is 10 minutes and the job is done. No long queues in smelly, paan-stained offices or the harassment of touts. Getting a driving licence can be a breeze. The government is planning to streamline the system even further.

In the coming days there will no longer be any need to fill up forms online or booking a prior appointment or even still standing in a queue. All one will have to do is to simply walk into the transport office with original documentation and exit within minutes of making a guided, on-thespot application for the service of your choice. This revolution in governance has been going on thanks to some committed bureaucrats and the Delhi Government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. One of the founding principles of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was to get rid of corruption in government.

Their efforts are beginning to see the light of the day after being in power for over three years now. But it has not been a smooth ride. In fact, it is not as if the bureaucrats and the political leadership have functioned as a unit. On the contrary, they have always had a love-hate relationship, often working at cross purposes. The changes that can be witnessed in the transport department is all thanks to the incumbent transport commissioner, an upright woman IAS officer. She was recently in the news when her minister accused her on social media of doing little to check corruption in her department.

This invited a reply from the bureaucrat, leading to an unseemly and public spat. But despite the political obstacles she has quietly gone about doing her work and ringing in muchneeded change in a department that is well known for being steeped in corruption. For the people of Delhi, better days seem to be ahead. Kejriwal recently announced that residents will be able to avail of doorstep delivery of various government services, including driving licences, marriage certificates and ration cards, from September 10. As per the scheme, the AAP government will provide 100 services such as caste certificates, drivers’ licences and ration card at the doorstep of citizens at an extra fee of `50.

Last month, the government had approved the Administrative Reforms Department’s proposal to allot the work to a firm, which will be an intermediary agency to execute the project in the Capital. If the doorstep delivery of services takes off successfully it will be a major achievement for the AAP Government. It is likely to yield political dividends in the days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. It will also put pressure on the municipal corporations to do likewise. It is no secret that the civic bodies are a den of corruption. All the three bodies are currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP will have to do better if it doesn’t want to be seen as soft on corruption.

H KHOGEN SINGH
Resident Editor, New Delhi
Email: khogensingh@newindianexpress.com

