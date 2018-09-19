Home Opinions

Is human being  a zombie?

Then the logical conclusion is that the brain has to be working behind the scene to plan the action and bring it to the level of awareness.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Are we dead seconds before our actual death or asleep before we go to sleep? These questions appear ludicrous but they are relevant. Neuroscience believes that the brain takes some time to process an event. However, it writes off this time and presents the scenario as though it is happening right at that moment. 

Take for example the pain which starts from the big toe, a distant location of the body from the brain. According to the nerve conduction velocity, it may take anywhere between one to two seconds for the pain to reach the brain from the big toe. The brain itself takes some time to process this pain and bring it to the level of awareness. There must be an essential delay of at least two to three seconds before the pain reaches the state of experiential awareness. Libet’s experiments of Neuroscience show that none of our experiences are in the actual objective time. The brain, by its design, presets the experience retroactively to the time of stimulus that occurred at least 500 milliseconds before! 

Then the logical conclusion is that the brain has to be working behind the scene to plan the action and bring it to the level of awareness. It means we may not have a free will as the decision is made involuntarily by the brain. Every thought, feeling, sensation, and action must have occurred objectively before the subjective experience. Is this what the Bhagavad Gita says in the 3rd Chapter (Sloka 33), “All beings wise or unwise are forced to act by nature, what can restraint possibly do, Arjuna?”

There is an experiment conducted in which a person lies inside the MRI machine and he has the freedom of pressing either the red or blue button. However, by studying the flow of blood to the particular part of the brain, the technician sitting outside the MRI room can predict whether the person under screening will press the red or blue button, a few seconds before the experimental subject presses the button. It means the decision is indeed made by the brain well before the subject.

It is time to think whether the human bodies are “built” to have the artificial feeling of having conscious control over the actions although, in reality, all the actions are the play of a cognitive illusion? The feeling that we have a free will and control over things may be a mere epiphenomenon. Are we zombies!

Let us believe that we have free will. If that is the case, why do we choose things that do not give us permanent happiness? Why do we prefer guilt, hatred, and anger though we know they are detrimental? Why are we not choosing happiness when we have free will to do so? Maybe, we have developed free will because of our belief that we have an inner object that controls the outer object.

It is perhaps this split self (duality) that generates the idea of free will. The source of freedom eventually should lie in the non-split unitary self.  We are indeed the non-dual pure consciousness devoid of all identifications. Freedom is naturally the intrinsic quality of pure consciousness which is the undivided subjectivity. Let us take this forward in our next article.

(Dr R N Sreenathan is an Academic Director at Chinmaya International Foundation. He can be contacted at rnsreenathan@chinfo.org)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju