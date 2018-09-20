Home Opinions

How bootstrapping helps your start-up

Most entrepreneurs today want to start-up by raising funds.

Published: 20th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Most entrepreneurs today want to start-up by raising funds. It has become an unsaid rule to measure a start-up’s success with the amount of funds it has raised. A lot of start-up blogs even cherish it and rank funded start-ups to hard-code that in your brains. But wait. No matter how much you read about funding being the only way to run a start-up, it’s wrong. The key way? It’s bootstrapping!

Bootstrapping, or in other words self-funding your business is the way most start-ups launch. If you have the necessary resources to execute your start-up plan and a capital pool that can sustain you from getting drained out, then nothing can be better than a bootstrapped start-up as you will enjoy complete creative and business freedom over your start-up. No taking approvals for making business calls or making start-up pivots. The go-to-market time is the shortest because once the founders decide, the next step is just executing it instead of convincing your board or investors. 

Another advantage is that bootstrapping helps you really taste what running a start-up means. As they say, once you are on investor money, you are on a treadmill. Here’s how to bootstrap. If you start as offering services for other businesses, you will be getting money in your start-up account to fund your product initiatives. If you want to be in product business, then enter with a product line that goes out of shelves faster. (This might take some market surveys and hit and try from your side).

The quicker the sales, the quicker you will get your cash back and the quicker you will be able to invest it in your business. Price the products in a way that you will start relishing profitability once you hit a certain achievable scale (For eg: 500 units a month run-rate).  We understand that by just selling few units you will never be able to recover the fixed costs and thus scale will be a key factor. 

But, hey! Let’s also discuss the cautions. Under-staffing is better than over-staffing. People sitting idle and goofing off on your bean-bags is the last thing you want as a bootstrapped startup. Let ‘hiring in advance for troubles’ be a corporate’s mantra, not yours. Do not waste resources on a bad hire. If in doubt, start with your hire as a freelancing project. If they perform good, then take them on-board. You might get unexpected hiccups and road-jams. Plan and keep aside some money to avoid these troubles. Keep evaluating feedbacks on your products, improve and launch the newer version. 
Happy Bootstrapping!     

If you have any queries, feel free to write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina