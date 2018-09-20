Home Opinions

Of life beyond India and Pakistan

Most of the players of the Indian team who featured in their long tour of England are now away in the Gulf for Asia Cup, where everyone wants to see an India-Pakistan final.

Published: 20th September 2018 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

India's Kedar Jadhav celebrates a Pakistan wicket with his teammates during their Asia Cup tie | AP

Most of the players of the Indian team who featured in their long tour of England are now away in the Gulf for Asia Cup, where everyone wants to see an India-Pakistan final. Both the neighbouring nations are through to the semifinals, and so are Bangladesh and fast-improving Afghanistan. But the cricket played in Dubai so far has shown that Asia Cup is not only about  India and Pakistan.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan played excellent cricket to beat and knock out five-time champions Sri Lanka. Defenders India were kept on tenterhooks for more than 30 overs by upstarts Hong Kong, who fell 27 runs short while chasing 286. If there is anything called as a moral victory, Hong Kong lay can claim to it.

Interestingly, India’s domestic season kicked off with Vijay Hazare Trophy. Also, this is the day the state associations affiliated to BCCI had to adopt the new constitution approved by the Supreme Court. The apex-court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) was to supervise the compliance of the state units.

Most state associations are falling in line with a judicial man overseeing the compliance. The court did agree to drop a couple of proposals of Lodha Committee, particularly the voting rights of associations instead of states. Also, the votes of institutional teams Railways, Services and Association of Indian Universities have been restored, and also the selection committee is back to five members from the recommended number of three.

Neither the board nor the state associations can have any complaint against Lodha Committee or Supreme Court in complying with the court order.The new state associations are faced with issues like corruption in recruitment of players. Nine teams have joined the Ranji Trophy roster, taking total number to 37: Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Bihar, Puducherry, Sikkim and Uttarakhand. Sikkim’s association has apparently complained to the board about touts offering bribes for selection of players outside the state. The board’s anti-corruption unit had told them that their jurisdiction doesn’t go beyond the board, and the respective state associations should tackle the issue themselves.    

Then the Delhi association’s cricket committee, comprising Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra and Rahul Sanghvi, quit over the association not accepting their appointment of former Test all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar as bowling coach. 

(The writer is a veteran commentator and the views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)

