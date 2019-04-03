Great mentors are important to succeed   

Prasoon Gupta By

CHENNAI : The most important lesson I learned in my start-up journey is to have great mentors around you. All great warriors in the history had great mentors.A mentor is someone who knows you well and can share his/her knowledge and wisdom with you based on his/her own experiences in life. Also,these mentors can be different at different stages and phases of life and career.

In Mahabharata, Arjun had Dronacharya as a mentor while he was learning Dhanurviyda, Bhishma Pitamah as mentor when he was learning life’s lessons and Lord Krishna as mentor when he was in the battlefield.Therefore, it is important that not only you choose the right mentor, but also that the mentor chooses you as a mentee.

— Prasoon Gupta, co-founder and director, Sattviko