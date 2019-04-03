No purses on the floor, please!

Saumya R Chawla By

I am at a restaurant as I type this, perplexed — as is my general state of being. It is one of those dreadful new-age places, with no backrests on chairs and I can’t hook the strap of my bag over it. There isn’t an extra seat at our table for me to stash it on, and I briefly consider plopping it on the dirty floor next to me. “A purse on the floor is money out the door,” my mothers’ voice echoes in my ear and I suddenly snap back into my senses. It’s a popular Feng shui belief, and I suddenly also become acutely aware of germs on the floor.

A cursory glance at other bag-carrying patrons at the restaurant confirms my suspicions — either the Feng shui belief is not as popular as I had imagined, or people really don’t care about filthy floors. I also notice a lady looking mildly terrified, holding her purse tightly between her legs, rested atop her feet. Another plops it at the table, nestled between her plate and a glass of wine. The third rests her massive Longchamp right on her lap, while the others have nonchalantly tossed theirs directly on the floor, and I wonder why.

We, as a species, have been dining out for centuries, why have we still not come up with a solution to this problem — where do I leave my bag while I eat? Sure, fancy places give you little velvet poufs for you to keep your purse (oh, how I live for those little poufs!) and some particularly wonderful joints have hooks under the tables to hang your bag; but at most places absolutely no thought is given to this.

What are we to do? Am I supposed to carry purse hooks along and balance it on the edge of the table? Am I supposed to carry a large canvas tote or roll out kitchen napkins to place my bag on next time? I can’t possibly always remember to bring one of these each time I go out to eat, though I am known to lug around a bunch of unnecessary items. With the latter, I also run the risk of looking like how I do at the movies — with plastic grocery bags to protect my legs from the dirty seat germs. Can’t you tell that I’m an absolute treat to go out with?

After much deliberation and careful consideration, my fellow bag-carrying brethren and I have come up with three possible solutions.

The first is to never carry a purse that you can’t sling across your body as you eat, or tiny enough to rest on your lap. The second is to not hesitate asking your waiter to bring a spare chair to the table. I actively practice this, and it has only backfired once — when the joint didn’t have an extra chair. The waiter did, however, bring me a high chair — after which I ate my body weight in truffles. My last and final solution is to replace feelings of confusion with new make-up, which is probably why my accountant won’t stop calling. Oh well, you hang some, you lose some.

