Rare image of Lakshmi on Palar river’s bank

This ancient Vishnu temple is dedicated to Adikesava Perumal.

Published: 03rd April 2019 04:00 AM

Vallipuram, a village near Chengalpattu town, is home to an ancient temple dedicated to Vishnu worshipped as Adikesava Perumal. The region consisting of erstwhile Chengalpattu, North Arcot and South Arcot districts of Tamil Nadu formed part of the ancient territorial region known as Tondaimandalam. River Palar which flowed through the heart of Tondaimandalam contributed to the prosperity of many settlements in this area. Vallipuram, one such village, situated close to the northern bank of River Palar might have been a Chaturvedimangalam, or a village of scholars learned in the four Vedas, like many others in the nearby areas.

The main stone image of Adikesava Perumal is in a standing posture, holding the conch and discus in the upper left and right hands respectively. The lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing worshippers) and lower left hand is in kati hasta, resting near the hip. His consorts, Sridevi (Lakshmi) and Bhudevi (Goddess of the Earth) are seen on either side. All three images are seen on the same pedestal (pitha).

In the antarala (passage leading to the main sanctum) is a bronze image of Bhakta Anjaneya, and also the images of Vishvaksena, Nammazhvar and the illustrious Srivaishnava preceptor (Acharya) Vedanta Desika. The stone images of all the Azhvars (twelve important devotees of Vishnu) are also in worship in this temple. The image of Bhudattazhvar with the right hand in jnana-mudra resting on his chest is similar to one worshipped at Mamallapuram (Kadalmallai).

The shrine for Goddess Lakshmi, worshipped as Ambujavalli Thayar, is to the right of the main sanctum. Both the stone and the processional deities have the thumb of both palms slightly bent which is rare. Near the entrance is a tall single-stone deepa-stambha (lamp-pillar) belonging to the Nayaka times (16th-18th centuries AD). Such monolithic deepa-sthambhas can be seen in many temples in Tondaimandalam.

Rules of worship
This temple follows the code of the Vaikhanasa Agama

Rare deity
Image of Goddess Ambujavalli Thayar is unique

Important festival
Vaikuntha Ekadasi in the Tamil month of Margazhi is an important festival

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

