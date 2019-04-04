Storytelling in films must adapt to changing times

Archanaa Sekar By

CHENNAI : The film Super Deluxe is the talk of the town now. So no, I will not add to the number of reviews and detailed analyses of it that are occupying print and feed space this week, nor will I provide a gendered take on the film for I don’t have the space it will take, but what I will do is offer my two pennies worth on the casting in this film.

Super Deluxe releases a mere week after a controversy broke out regarding veteran actor Radha Ravi’s comments at a launch event. Targeting actor Nayanthara who stars in the film but was absent at the event, and the changing casting culture in general, the actor speaks to an applauding audience about the changing times in which the same person can act as the ghost in one film and as the god in another. It was followed by a loaded attack on the female superstar’s character.

In Super Deluxe, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is at the top of her game, plays Veambu, a woman having an extra-marital affair. That she is married in real life needs to be mentioned only to build this case. Super-actor — no other description fits this powerhouse — Ramya Krishnan who has donned the roles of at least a dozen varieties of Amman in the god-film genre, plays a one-off pornographic film actor in this film. The irony? There’s none.

Super Deluxe comes as a deserved response to regressive mindsets that will gatekeep only to keep things from changing. It serves as a declaration that times are indeed changing, and that new destinations are being listed by cinema that is travelling the very foggy reel-real rail track.

The old mantra, acting is a job, a profession, a ‘holy’-calling, a phase in the life of a woman, now fuses with the new one — allow actors to do their job, and show you how well they can do it; any role for any actor because skill will bring the character alive. And this is all very well and shiny when women actors are pushing against age, seniority, marital status powers to be recognised, remunerated, stay relevant and be recognised for their body of work instead of just their body.

There was an unsettling feeling when I watched this film two days after it’s release and on World Trans Visibility Day (March 31) nonetheless. Actor Vijay Sethupathy, who is now revered as the poster boy of Tamil cinema’s latest wave, plays Shilpa, a trans-woman in the film. ‘Can any more be done for trans visibility?’ one may ask, and there is some truth in it. And it is where I wish I didn’t have to draw on caucuses, representation politics and liberation positions.

While very actor should be able to play any role of their choice, we need to recognise trans people as people first, actors next and prioritise them for trans people roles. That a trans person is not fit enough for the role is akin to Elvis Presley winning third at a look-alike contest held for Elvis Presley. What needs to change to give way for trans visibility is a culture in which cis-het actors play these roles to add to their filmography; the culture we build should ideally allow for trans actors playing cis-het roles.

What greater visibility for trans issues could it have been: 1. Had a trans actor debuted in one of the most awaited films of the decade 2. The role had been written by a group that included non-binary writers 3. If those writers had not settled for the slip of the sari, the begging in order to stay real? The film will have you ask a lot of questions, but ask these too.