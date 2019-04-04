This summer, hydrate yourself with cucumbers

Divya Purushotham By

CHENNAI : Contrary to popular belief, cucumber is a fruit and not a vegetable. It is low in calories, contains good amount of water and fibre. It promotes hydration and aids in weight loss. Cucumbers are high in nutrients and 96 per cent of cucumber is only water.To maximise the nutrient content of a cucumber, it is advisable to eat it with the peel. Peeling will reduce fibre as well as its vitamin and mineral content.

Lack of proper hydration can impair physical performance and metabolism. In such cases, cucumbers help to increase and meet fluid needs of the body as they are rich in flavonoids and tannins, which are potent anti-oxidants combating the free radical stress in the body.

Cucumbers also help in weight loss as they are low in calories and high in water content.Cucumbers add freshness and flavour to salads, sandwiches and side dishes. It is an easy replacement to high calorie alternatives. They may also help in lowring blood sugar and preventing diabetes-related complications.

Constipation is another major problem that many people go through. The major cause of constipation is

dehydration, which alters the water balance.

The fibre in cucumber helps in regulating bowel movements. The pectin present in cucumber helps in increasing bowel movement frequency.Cucumbers are easily available in markets. You can opt to have it with hummus or add it to your bowl of salads daily.