Use social media to gain traction

Social media is like the new virtual community hall where everyone is sharing their opinions, gathering feedbacks, discovering new things and deciding what and where to shop.

 Social media is like the new virtual community hall where everyone is sharing their opinions, gathering feedbacks, discovering new things and deciding what and where to shop.Bollywood movies, brands and even political parties today leverage social media to garner traction. Views on Youtube and followers on Facebook and Instagram have become new metrics for popularity.

And rightly so, because it is easier to gather huge followers on social media today, given the spread of internet across the country.In today’s article, lets talk about how you can leverage social media for your start-up for free. Yes, that’s right — without spending any money.Firstly, let us understand what are we exactly doing when we are investing in sponsored ads — we are paying money to reach more target audience. So, the answer to correct marketing strategies lies in the question — How to reach the target audience in nil/minimum expense. Here are the top five ways:

Hashtags: A hashtag on social media website helps easy discovery. A fan of a particular content genre typically searches or browses the hashtag. For example, a person who would want to read about  Indian comics superheroes like Nagraj or Ved would browse #indiansuperhero hashtag. Doing a little research on hashtags can tell how many people typically search using that hashtag. The higher the number, the higher the reach.

Groups: There are dedicated groups/fan groups that talk about a particular topic. For example, there will be groups on start-ups or on marketing ideas etc. Best is to join these groups and post there frequently.
Partnerships: Partner with pages (FB pages/Insta pages) that talk about topics similar to your interest area and let them post your content with your logo. In return, you can offer to do something for them like helping them generate posts or something else (or you can pay).

Trending topics: While the first three ideas were for specific TG, this is for increasing followers/reach of a page. Talk about trending issues. Each social media website displays the topics that are trending on that day. Talk about a topic close to your cause.Engaging content: Get your friends and followers talk to your page. How? Put an engaging post like puzzles/ comic strips/ memes/ ask him to tag a friend etc.

For any queries, write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

