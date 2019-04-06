Home Opinions

‘At 81, I’m just as excited about the festival today'

Lawyer Pramila Nesargi shares her experiences about Ugadi.

BENGALURU : We don’t celebrate January 1 as new year. As per the Hindu calendar, we consider Ugadi to be the start of a new year and celebrations have been as sacred and traditional since childhood. We pray the whole year will be good and believe that whatever we do on this day will reap blessings for us. 

Nothing has changed in how we maintain the tradition. We start the auspicious day with a shower, followed by a prayer to the gods for happiness and safety. The assumption that there has been a sea of change in Ugadi celebrations down the years is just a mere thought. At 81, I’m just as excited about the festival today as I was as a child, and I still wear new clothes on this day. 

We intend to do good things on Ugadi, while thinking anything negative on this day is a big no-no. My family and I offer jaggery to the gods and light a lamp in the hopes of a prosperous year ahead. I like cultivating all the traditions we followed when my parents were alive and calling my friends and  relatives to wish them a happy Ugadi is a must.

Pramila Nesargi is a lawyer. (As told to Sudeshna Dutta) 

