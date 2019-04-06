Home Opinions

‘Ugadi became exciting once my child was born’

Singer-songwriter Bindu Subramaniam shares her experiences on Ugadi.

Published: 06th April 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bindu Subramaniam (second from left) with mother, husband (extreme right at the back) and other family members

Bindu Subramaniam (second from left) with mother, husband (extreme right at the back) and other family members

BENGALURU : To me, Ugadi has always been a celebration of the city I call my home. While we have always enjoyed the festival, it became a lot more exciting for me once my daughter, Mahati, was born. I have always been a firm believer in passing on our traditions to the next generation, and so my family and I started celebrating Ugadi more in earnest. The idea has always been to give her fond memories that she will cherish and replicate in her own life as she grows.  

Every year, we celebrate Ugadi as a family; with new clothes, a small puja, and a traditional, home-cooked lunch. After the puja, I remind Mahati that bevu-bella symbolises the essence of life – a mix of all things both bitter and sweet. Of course, collectively, our favourite part of Ugadi is most definitely the obattu – which we start eating much before the festival season begins and continue for a long time after it ends. 

Celebrating Ugadi, and most other festivals, has become a lot more special to me after Mahati was born. We do everything we can to ensure that she enjoys this time, and learns more about why we celebrate. And of course, who can create a lifetime of festival memories like children? 

One of my favourite Ugadi stories is from a few years back, when Mahati was around four years old. I told her we were buying her a new outfit to celebrate and she immediately said she wanted a saree. So we decided to improvise a little; we bought a new silk dupatta and used a crop top as the blouse. My mother and I draped it around her like a saree, and she was over the moon! It was hilarious to watch her parading around in her “saree,” refusing to change even after the puja was over. 

For my parents, Ugadi has always been a celebration of traditions in a city that came to be their home. Over the years, they have passed on that love and excitement to me; something I am trying to instil in my own child and all my students at SaPa. We’re so excited that it’s that time of year again!  

The author is a singer-songwriter and Dean, the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts Ugadi experiences Bindu Subramaniam Ugadi excitement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp