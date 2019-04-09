Home Opinions

Eternal Sunshine of my spotless mind

Stand-up comedian Shekhar Vijayan gives anecdotes about his golden retriever.

Published: 09th April 2019

CHENNAI: Sunshine came into our lives 11 years ago when she flew down from Kolkata and since then she  has been the flavour of the morning, noon and night. She is my best friend who is my sounding board first for all the jokes I would crack on an unsuspecting audience. Sunshine, my golden retriever, who has the most beautiful eyes and nose, is always on the family gupshup and memes on the Whatsapp groups. Sunshine can walk, run, swim and get really scared of horror films. Her biggest weakness is carrots and her hand-eye coordination whilst going for the loot is a sight for sore eyes.

Sunshine lives in the moment, not the past or the future and that’s something which has hugely inspired me. She is a showstopper wherever she goes and gives the best hand shakes  and I guess the most awesome hugs too. It’s said that dogs reflect pet parents in terms of habits, I can say I am a lot like Sunshine – confident, social, independent, conversational. And she shares my love for carrots.

I have had conversations with her on everything, ranging from ghosts to the title of my new book... and she just nods. In the land of the ‘Shekhars’, the sunshine never sets. Sunshine believes winter is coming and she might just know who will win in the elections this year in India .. she has a sixth sense of a different kind.

The author is an international entertainer, author, actor, motivational speaker and stand-up comedian.

