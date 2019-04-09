Home Opinions

Have we come to the point of no return?

While the power of religion has become a perpetrator of conflict, the power of politics is also in a state of crisis.

CHENNAI: Today the whole world is in chaos. The human race is in pain more than before. The root cause of this is that the three key powers (religion, politics and science) that run the world have miserably failed to function in accordance with their essential characteristics to look after the well-being of people at large. These powers have deviated from their normal course, lost their essential traits and degraded to the lowest level, which is quite visible from the sorry state of affairs in our country.

The power of religion which was meant to show human beings the righteous path, and which is necessary to maintain social harmony, has today become a perpetrator of conflict. It’s evident that religion has failed to uphold moral values in the society, and it can be clearly seen in the form of ever increasing rape and molestation cases at homes, workplaces, public places and even at the temples of learning.

Today, the power of politics is also in a state of crisis. No government anywhere in the world can claim that they are free from corruption. Laws that are made for the benefit of common public are turning out to be mere eyewash. People in power break laws and go scot-free while the common man pays penalties for not abiding laws.

On one side, governments talk of clean fuels and makes pollution checks mandatory, and on the other side, it continues to add more number of vehicles on roads each year to please the automotive sector. So, instead of reducing the vehicular traffic by introducing efficient modes of public transport, the government is making cars accessible to the public at cheap rates. Is this how we should be governed?

Science, the third key power that runs the world, emerged as a result of man’s search for a better life. It harnessed natural resources to channelise them into useful means for human consumption. However, today the scenario is such that the energy tapped from the nature has gone out of control. The use of science in violating the laws of nature has become the root cause of environmental imbalance leading to a rise in natural calamities.

Proven by the recent report UN Panel on Climate Change, it is clear that global warming has triggered the melting of polar ice caps which is the biggest danger facing humankind. Modern scientific advancement, which was meant to help humans to live a better life, has led to proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and has endangered global peace and harmony.

So, in short we can say that three powers governing the world have gone haywire and they are steering us to mass destruction. But, what’s more surprising is that despite the knowledge of this phenomenon, nobody seems to be inclined towards saving the situation. Hence, it won’t be an exaggeration when we say that we have surely come to the point of no return. With scarcity of non-renewable natural resources, spreading of diseases, population explosion, social chaos, and nuclear threat accompanied by natural disasters, the world scenario looks scary.

Under such darkness, the common man is bound to look up to seek the Almighty’s help as it is the last resort to safety. Imagine the world reaching its highest peak of unrest. It will be a sight that only a few of us would be able to bear as it is bound to shake the conscience of the most stone-hearted and guilty. Perhaps this impending destruction and clearing of human conscience is like a silver lining in the dark cloud which is perhaps the only way to the golden morning that we humans have been endlessly waiting for. Remember, many hidden truths are often unobserved, not invisible.

