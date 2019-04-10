Home Opinions

‘Calling someone pet owner is politically incorrect’

With the advent of immediacy, social media and instant gratification, pets have taken over Instagram and Facebook.

Published: 10th April 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Pet dog

Representational Image.

CHENNAI : You see a cluster of people talking in the corner at a party and in a short while, a mobile is fished out and you can see a fair amount of smiling and laughing about a picture that’s being shared. 50 per cent of the time I could guarantee you when you go on little closer, you will find the picture they flashed around to probably smile or coo over , is not the child/ grandchild/ house /holiday. In all likelihood, it’s their dog! Strikes a familiar chord?

Try it out – you’re going to find just how right I am.  Of course dogs have always been around and central to families and lives, but with this generation I think humanisation of dogs, the incredible gratitude for the inconceivable love that dogs communicate as companions to families, singletons or older people is just hard to believe.

With the advent of immediacy, social media and instant gratification, pets have taken over Instagram and Facebook. In addition to the whole ‘I love my dog’ feel, what also is starting to change dramatically is the increased sense of responsibility as pet parents and also as being cautious and conscious about the larger ecosystem. This can only be a step in the right direction, and knowing millennials, they will do nothing by half measures.

No one says ‘pet owners’ anymore. It’s now ‘pet parents’. Calling someone owner is passé and politically incorrect and it is very likely that masses of these so called owners will bristle with irritation at assuming anyone can ‘own’ a pet . Me, for example, I happy to be  CJ’s mom or JD’s human, never (shudder) their owner. 

What is heartening to see is also the socially conscious focus on , #AdoptDontShop, #Neutering and giving back to the less fortunate animals at shelters on streets. It is not surprising to see pet parents who relocate or travel taking extraordinary measures to ensure that they travel only to places where the dog is welcome, and are transferred to places where they are able to take their dog with them. Gone are the days when a transfer overseas, or even another city was an automatic reason to give up one’s pet.

Levels of bonding are very high, with the sense of family and the sense of being even more responsible for a loving  but voiceless and dependent being one who cannot control their own destiny,is clearly high on the radar .When you look down at your own little furball, or your friend’s, there is so much love. There’s so much more we can do, we know, but hopefully, the only way is up. 

(The author is a CXO search consultant, civic evangelist, Bangalore champion, Google-Doodle aspirer and certified dog slave since 2007).

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pet dog opinion Priya Chetty Rajagopal Pet dog owner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp