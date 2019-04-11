Know your investors

Shalini Kondepudi By

CHENNAI : As an entrepreneur it is essential to be open to opportunities. But it’s easy to get carried away. In the earlier stages of Nutshell, we put our faith in an investor which didn’t go well for us. We made the mistake of not doing a proper background check of the investor. We were naive and it led to us having to fight to get our own company back.

The lesson in this was, as much as you trust the people who you are getting involved with, always have a personal advisor. As start-ups we need all the counsel we can get. Also, have a lawyer to keep your moves in check. Do your research. Find out as much as you can. It is better to be safe than sorry.

It is also necessary that investors who are typically profit-minded, understand your needs as a company. They need to understand your limitations and be on the same page.

— Shalini Kondepudi, founder and CEO of Nutshell Advertising