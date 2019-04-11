Look for these nutrients, have a clear sight

Divya PurushoTham By

CHENNAI : There are specific nutrients that protect our eye against harmful light and reduce the development of age-related degenerative diseases.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A deficiency is a common cause for blindness. It is essential for maintaining the health of photoreceptors that sense the presence of light in the eye. Vitamin A deficiency can also cause night blindness and dry eyes. This vitamin is mostly derived from animal sources such as liver, egg, yolks and dairy products. However, Provitamin A Carotenioids are present in high concentrations in fruits and vegetables. Provitamin A helps to meet 30% of vitamin A requirements, and gets converted inside the body. Beta-carotene is an important provitamin A and is present in high amounts in kale, spinach and carrot.

Lutein and zeaxanthin

They are yellow carotenoids anti-oxidants. Lutein and Zeaxanthin offer natural protection for the eyes against blue light. Controlled studies have shown that the intake of lutein and zeaxanthin are proportional to the levels present in the retina. They occur together in food items such as spinach, kale, parsley, pistachios and green peas. Egg yolks, sweet corn and red grapes are also high in lutein and zeaxanthin.

Omega-3 fatty acids

EPA-DHA are important for eye health. DHA is found in the retina and is important to maintain eye function. It is also important for brain and eye development during infancy. DHA deficiency has shown to impair vision, especially in children. EPA-DHA are found in oily fish, while omega-3 fatty acids are derived from fish and microalgae.

Gamma linolenic acid

Gamma linolenic acid has anti-inflammatory properties. Primrose oils and starflower oils are rich source of gamma linolenic acid. Some evidence shows that the use of primrose oil may reduce symptoms dry eye disease.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful anti-oxidant. Due to this protective role it is important for maintaining eye health. Bell peppers, citrus fruits, guavas, kale and broccoli are rich sources of Vitamin C.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a fat soluble vitamin with powerful anti-oxidant properties. It protects fatty acid from harmful oxidation. Therefore, an adequate intake of vitamin E is important for optimal eye health. Almonds, sunflower seeds and veg oils such as flax are good sources of vitamin E.

Zinc

Zinc is part of many enzymes which are anti-oxidants and are involved in the formation of many visual pigments. Zinc deficiency can lead to night blindness and it is naturally found in oysters, meat, pumpkin seeds and peanuts.