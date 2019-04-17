Over-the-counter etiquette 

Saumya R Chawla By

Money can’t buy happiness, but it sure can buy a lot of beauty products — and beauty products make me very, very happy. Make-up counters, on the other hand, used to be terrifying spaces. I almost always ended up with more products than I’d needed, or left feeling super intimidated by sales assistants in lab coats. Trust me when I say that make-up counter intimidation is a very real concept. I’m here to help you navigate through the stormy waters.

This step may seem pointless, but don’t walk in with a bare face. Wear the make-up you do every day, if you do, so the associate has a better idea where to take you. This is particularly helpful if you’re not sure if your foundation is exactly the right shade; more so since these products tend to oxidise. Alternatively, bring visual references of looks you like; everything from eyeshadows to lipsticks. The shade of red you’re talking about might be different from what the sales associate has in mind — so photographs are best to save both parties time and trauma.

This one should come with a neon signboard. Don’t stick your fingers in a product just because it says ‘try me!’ Honestly though, your fingers are full of germs which spread easily via make-up. Products in powder form (think pressed powders, shadows and blushes) have the least amount of bacteria. You can always rub some off to get to the bottom layers, but always remember to ask first! Avoid testing lip glosses and balms, and run a Q tip along the base of lipsticks to try them.

Products are sanitised with alcohol after each use at some stores, but it’s always better to check first. Any eye products are best tried on your hand, and never ever try a mascara at a counter even with those super handy plastic spoolie applicators. I’d avoid sharing mascara with friends too. This will help avoid a case of pink eye, red eye and eye boogers— don’t Google this two hours before or after eating. You are welcome.

There’s nothing I like better than samples, aka make-up for ants. Having said that, it’s important to understand that the entire point of a sample is to help you decide whether you want a full-sized product or not. So if you keep trying the same product, it’s probably a sign that you should buy it.

Many over-the-counter artists receive a lot of sales training but don’t really know a lot about how a product works best or the ingredients — so don’t overshare. Be careful of what you admit to if you don’t know a thing about certain skincare products or make-up as you might end up becoming a target for a hard-sell. (Read as: retinol and products with acid in them).

You may be suggested to sit down so he/she can swatch a shadow on your cheek, chat about your job and see a brand new face in the mirror 15 minutes later. Cost of all the products if you’re guilted into buying them: priceless.