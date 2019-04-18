Home Opinions

Ancient wisdom for entrepreneurs

CHENNAI : ‘Karmanye vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karmaphalaheturbhurma Te Sangostvakarmani’The above learning says that: You have the right to work only, but never to its fruits. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.

This is in contrast to what most of us do. We entrepreneurs often decide what fruits we want and then start working on something. If we think there are no fruits, we would hardly put in any efforts. However, as the saying reflects, any process should not be burdened with expectations of fruits, one must rather enjoy the process. This gives entropy necessary for experimentation, freedom for failure and courage to stand back again and continue against all odds.

Another popular Sanskrit shloka also beautifully outlines the importance of hard work. The shloka is as follows:
‘Udyamen hi sidhyanti, kaaryaani na manorathai, na hi suptasya sinhasya pravishanti mukhe mrugah’What this means is that there is no substitute for hard work. Merely wishing and fantasising about one’s goal isn’t going to lead you anywhere. A deer does not enter a sleeping lion’s mouth. A lion cannot escape the hard work of hunting.

There is another shloka from Hitopadesha which also highlights the importance of hard work:
‘Yatha Hyekena Chakrena Na Rathasya Gatir_Bhavet |Evam Purusha_Karena Vina Daivam Na Sidhyati ||’This means that: As a chariot (cart) can't move with one wheel, similarly, without hard work destiny doesn't bring fruit.

A lot of entrepreneurs today wish for instant results. They need instant funding, instant partnerships and instant client base. Folks are forgetting to put in the hard work required to keep the ship floating. In the era of instant gratification, where everyone is ready to give you everything on your couch, it seems but natural to skip efforts and directly reach the conclusion. 

In the Ramayana, Lord Ram defines “daiva” as that which you didn't see coming, didn't plan for, was not anticipated and you have no control over, which means it is the totally unknown factor over which you have no control. You need not to be afraid of this “daiva” as you can do nothing about it. But you should rather focus on your ‘karma’ to create your own destiny.The author is an IIT Roorkee Silver Medalist and Founder of TBS Planet Comics, Ex-Flipkart, Xiaomi employee.
