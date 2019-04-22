How to transform adolescents

Gautam Pingle By

Every day we read many stories that astonish, sadden, horrify and anger. These are tales of mindless terror against innocents, violence within families, between political parties, between religious and caste groups, sexual attacks on women and children—even of incest.

When family members cheat each other, exploit daughters-in-law for dowry, or when daughters-in-law falsely accuse their husband’s families of exploitation or when poor distressed families sell their daughters and sons: this is evidence of the breakdown in the family structure. Another set of horrors is that of unrequited lovers—existing, former and proposed—mutilating or killing those who rejected them. Such hateful violence is the result of unrestricted, unconstrained and undisciplined exercise of individual effort in sexual selection. The unimaginable horror of horrors is the rape of little children. Even if a minority of social acts, these threaten a new self-inflicted barbarism.

Occasionally, one comes across stories that give confidence in the future of society. These are incidents where individuals and families have acted humanely and honestly not only to each other, but to strangers. These are acts of simple, ordinary persons.

The other day such a story was reported. The basic story is simple as well as complex. The young 13-year-old Hindu boy of a Hyderabad-based Odia family ran away after a petty dispute with an older brother over cricket batting order—mistake number 1. He took away Rs 2,000 and disappeared for eight years. No “missing person” report to cops—mistake number 2.

The Rs 2,000 were enough to take him up to Delhi and stay in a lodge where he shared a room with a Punjabi Sardar. The Sardar introduced him to a 48-acre farmer in Punjab who needed farm-help. Our young man turned up there, and the Punjabi Sikh family decided that he was too young to work on the farm but maintained him for a year during which he played with the other children and probably did petty work around the large family, house and dairy.

They gave him comfort, food and shelter and taught him the discipline of work—humane move number 1. Whatever story he told his host-family, but they believed it, and neither they nor he informed the mother that the boy was safe—mistake number 3.

Years passed, and our young man worked on the farm and even, learnt to drive a tractor. He was treated as a member of the family and ate along with them—humane move number 2. He was paid Rs 7,000 a month, and his employer secretly put aside an additional amount without telling him—humane move number 3. He wore a Sikh turban and grew a straggling beard and looked quite handsome. He went a couple of times to the gurudwara but did not report any attempt to teach him the Sikh faith. He learnt and spoke fluent Punjabi and Hindi. Since he did not take his school certificates, he could not continue his education but instead took a spoken English course. He says in Punjab nobody studies, but everyone wants to go to Dubai to work and earn! So they need to speak English. He also plans to do the same and says that he would have already gone there but may shortly do so.

His employer gifted him a buffalo—humane move number 4. He sold its milk and saved enough money to buy a motorcycle worth Rs 1 lakh. Three years ago he felt he had a success story to tell his family. He came back to Hyderabad but chickened out— mistake number 4. Finally, he deliberately and hopefully put his photo, name and details in social media. The information was picked up; his mother informed the police, they traced the IP address and sent three cops to Punjab and returned the young man to his mother and brother. Mother and brother are overjoyed with their hardworking and accomplished 21-year-old—all thanks to a generous Sikh family who knew how to transform an adolescent into a man. If you analyse the story, the problem began with the absence or loss of the father. A father would have arbitrated between two teenage sons. He would have helped them through the difficult years of adolescence.

The mistakes made were more than compensated by the humane treatment he got. The mother suffered the uncertainty of the five years and the elder brother the guilt of triggering the separation. They declined to sell the house and move elsewhere in case he came back.

In many cases proxy parents can achieve what natural parents are unable to do. The Sikh family taught our young man how to cope with life with affection and discipline. He gets calls every day from his Punjabi family, and its youngest member is so upset at the young man’s absence that he refuses to eat. The young man says he has two families. Perhaps the Government of Telangana can honour this family with an invitation to visit the state and the Sikh holy places.

Our youth need a lot of luck, assistance, discipline and fair treatment to be able to traverse the difficult years of adolescence successfully and achieve adult responsibility. The Paul Hamlyn Foundation reports the enormity of the problem: “In India, more than 44,000 children are reported missing every year. Of these, around 11,000 remain untraced ... contributing to the country’s 11 million street children”—all future citizens of the Republic. Can any government agency or NGO do what this Punjabi family did —transform teenagers into a hardworking and responsible adults? Only civilised, fair, sensible, disciplined, honest, affectionate and generous families can do this for their own and other children. We need more of them.

Gautam Pingle

Dean of Studies and Head, Centre for Telangana Studies, MCR-HRD Institute of Telangana

Email: gautam.pingle@gmail.com