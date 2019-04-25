Tips to stay hydrated this summer

Divya PurushoTham By

CHENNAI : During summers, due to the heat we are always sweating, which cools down the body but also lose fluid constantly in the process. Exposure to excessive heat can cause dehydration, further leading to dangerous conditions like heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Therefore, it is important to combat the toll of heat and sun on the body to keep ourselves healthy and active all summer long.

Water is essential during these times. Do not wait for thirst to kick in, instead sip water continuously throughout the day to prevent dehydration or over exhaustion. Keep a check on the colour of your urine. It is a guide to know if you are hydrated enough. Ideally the clearer the urine, the better it is for us.

Natural juices without added sugar provide adequate hydration and important nutrients to keep us active in this hot weather. It is best to avoid alcohol and caffeine. It is not refreshing to the body. Alcohol tends to dehydrate us more while caffeine sucks the moisture out.

Focus on eating fruits and vegetables. They are easy to digest and are high in water content. Seasonal produce will keep you feeling light and hydrated. Spicy foods tend to make you sweat which in turn cools the body, but you can choose based on your palette.