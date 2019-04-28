Insider-out

Santwana Bhattacharya By

Scuttling of the Kashi gamble

Despite the Gandhi family confidant Sam Pitroda claiming that Priyanka Gandhi herself decided to opt out of a big-ticket contest in Varanasi, the brother-sister’s video showing off their sibling bonhomie on the Kanpur airstrip that went viral could not have been without rhyme or reason. Obviously, it was important for GOP managers to put out the message that all is well between brother and sister, and that Priyanka isn’t exactly sulking about the Kashi anti-climax. If the G-family grapevine is to be believed, brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi had to really weigh down on Priyanka to not insist on taking on Prime Minister Modi directly.

It seems Priyanka was hell-bent on a showdown in Kashi because she was livid about the PM insulting the memory of her father Rajiv Gandhi. But the astute Sonia was of the view that a big-ticket Modi vs Priyanka contest would skew the UP election strategy and divert focus and energies from the real fight of the (SP-BSP) gathbandan, whose synergy is believed to be putting the BJP on the backfoot. An internal survey of the GOP is said to have borne out Sonia’s apprehension. Not that the no-show did not come as a damp squib after all the buildup. So much so that a disgruntled Congress acolyte remarked dryly, “They want the party’s sacrifices to be written in the annals of Indian history someday!” Well, it seems what finally convinced Priyanka is that she may be needed to contest Amethi, in case Rahul has to vacate the seat. Or was it on account of Mayawati’s call to Sonia, advising against it?

The foot touching

What’s creating ripples in the Opposition camp after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi is not what he said or his Instagram photos of the Ganga aarti, but the fact that he touched the feet of Prakash Singh Badal, the patriarch of ally Shiromani Akali Dal of Punjab, in public. That Modi had to showcase his NDA allies in Varanasi led to tongues wagging in the Opposition, where they are always looking for signs and signifiers. A leading light of the Opposition camp claimed it was a dead giveaway of the changed scenario and reconfirmed their calculation that the BJP could be shedding anywhere between 80-120 seats. Counting chicken before...?

How Lekhi secured her seat

The initial buzz was the BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi was not getting a ticket from either New Delhi or anywhere else. Both Modi and Amit Shah saw her as a non-perforner. But her fortunes changed as she filed the defamation case in the Supreme Court against Rahul Gandhi for dragging it into his ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ sloganeering. She not only got the apex court take note of the aberration, leading to a notice to the Congress chief, she got her candidature from New Delhi for good measure. Earlier, Gautam Gambhir was to replace Lekhi for the New Delhi seat. Arun Jaitley was the one to call Lekhi and dictate the legal points for the case against Rahul. The end result: Gambhir was shifted to East Delhi to fight AAP’s Atishi.

Raj Thackerayed...

Raj Thackeray’s MNS is not contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. But his exuberant campaign against the BJP-Shiv Sena has become the most eye-catching one in the state, making the saffron alliance sweat it out in Mumbai, and the north and west of the state, besides Marathwada (where the farmers are already agitated). Curiously, he started his campaign only after the first phase of polling in Maharashtra, which covered Vidarbha. His widely disseminated speeches, some even with subtitles on YouTube, incidentally, is said to be helping Sharad Pawar’s NCP in a big way and damaging the Sena.

Santwana Bhattacharya

The author is Resident Editor, Bangalore, TNIE. Email:

santwana@newindianexpress.com