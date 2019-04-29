Riveting straight fight as Odisha goes to polls in its last phase today

Siba Mohanty By

As campaigning for the last and final phase of the general elections in Odisha came to an end on Saturday, the BJD began to send out “invitation letters” addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his “august presence” at the swearing in ceremony of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on May 26.

The letter was splattered across social media with senders no less than the likes of Rajya Sabha MP and film actor Anubhav Mohanty, who has been handpicked by Naveen to take on Enemy

No 1 Baijayant Panda in Kendrapara, and former minister Pranab Prakash Das, a member of the inner circle.

This is the most searing attack by the BJD on the prime minister who had recently proclaimed that Naveen was on his way out. Naveen had immediately retaliated by inviting Modi to his oath-taking ceremony stating that the BJD had already sealed its victory with one phase to go.

But the BJD continuing to flog the issue has deeper political significance. It showed in a do-or-die battle, Naveen is not ready to allow even a millimetre of space to opponents even if it means shedding the values of political grace and dignity that had come to be associated with him for long.

The 2019 elections has narrowed down to a straight fight between the CM and the PM. The mood on the ground is also divided between the two biggies.

Naveen turned himself into a one-man army against Modi, who has firmly set his eyes on the eastern state as his gateway to Delhi. Seeking a fifth consecutive term, Naveen had to manage anti-incumbency and the Modi factor. With no other BJD leader even close to be in reckoning as a vote-catcher, he had to lead the party’s campaign all by himself. He covered the length and breadth of the state, reaching out to every constituency. He rebutted each and every accusation flung at him by opponents with an uncharacteristic ‘tit-for-tat’ attitude and took Modi head on.

The BJP, on its part, looked up to Modi even as it deployed most of its prominent Central ministers to attack Naveen. The party had in fact made an early start by the good showing in 2017 rural polls pushing Congress to a distant third. But it squandered the gains until the post-Balakot Modi wave gave the party a much-needed impetus. The surge was bolstered by Modi’s personal focus on Odisha.

Like Naveen’s intensive tour, Modi has also visited the state during all the four phases of elections and strategically covered all key parliamentary seats. There is a perceptible Modi undercurrent across the state, which helped the BJP give a stiff fight. From party president Amit Shah to Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, high profile leaders have carpet-bombed Odisha.

In the midst of the Naveen-Modi battle, the Congress seems to have fallen by the wayside.

Flush with the triple victory in the Hindi heartland four months ago, the Congress in Odisha appeared to make an effort to recover lost ground. It was energised by a couple of visits by party president Rahul Gandhi and his promise of farm loan waiver had found resonance. But as is its wont, the party was soon entangled in dissidence, wranglings in ticket distribution and Rahul’s lack of resolve to make a fight in the state.

As this piece is read, a quarter of Odisha will be voting in the final phase of what was a long drawn-out election season in the state. The government is clearly facing anti-incumbency but there is no alternative to Naveen in Odisha yet. The BJP and the Congress just do not have a face to match up to him. There is a clear preference for Modi’s return at the Centre all across from North to South and West to Coastal Odisha. But split voting has not been a practice in the state. Will it change?

Despite all the bravado of “Naveen babu’s time is up” to “Modiji is invited to Naveen Patnaik’s swearing-in”, the next three weeks will be a nerve-wracking suspense for all the players.