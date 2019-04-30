Eliminate conflict in the interest of cricket

Pradeep Magazine By

As India’s three greatest cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, are being questioned on their potential conflict of interest in the various roles they are playing in Indian cricket, it will be instructive to know why this conflict is a major issue.

One of the root causes that resulted in the IPL ‘fixing’ scandal and most other corruption-related issues in Indian cricket have their genesis in the rampant ‘conflict of interest’ situations that its stakeholders are placed in. These were the findings of the Justice Mudgal committee which, on the behest of the Supreme Court, probed the IPL fixing allegations and the role the then Indian board president N Srinivasan played in an attempt to cover up his son-in-law’s wrongdoings. Srinivasan had removed the clause that barred an office-bearer of the board from owning an IPL team because that would have disqualified India Cements, a company he owned, from playing in the IPL. And when his son-in-law G Meiyappan was charged with betting, he in his capacity as the board president formed a committee that absolved Meiyappan of all wrongdoings. The Mudgal probe found him guilty and said that unless conflict of interest is not eradicated from its roots, such situations can keep recurring.

The Lodha panel subsequently addressed this problem by barring officials/players from playing more than one role in cricket administration. It is now part of the Supreme Court-mandated constitutional reforms which the BCCI is bound to implement.

The conflict of interest regulation is spelt out in Rule 38(4). This rule stipulates that no person can simultaneously hold two of the 16 posts listed there. These are: player (current); selector/member of cricket committee; team official; commentator; match official; administrator/office-bearer; electoral officer; ombudsman & ethics officer; auditor; any person who is in governance; management or employment of a franchisee; member of a standing committee; CEO & managers; office-bearer of a member; service provider (legal, financial, etc.); contractual entity (broadcast, security, contractor, etc.) and owner of a cricket academy.

This list is exhaustive and if applied in letter and spirit, almost all BCCI members and pl­ayers would find it impossible to continue with their respective roles as most of them don not just two but multiple hats.

The problem in weeding out those who perform these multiple roles is gigantic as it would cause an earthquake that would leave hardly anyone eligible to be a board member. From a player’s perspective, the issue acquires more serious dimensions, as cricket has become their livelihood and post-retirement most of them have opened academies to train players. This literally disqualifies them from becoming selectors, regional or national and restricts their earning capacity.

Since some of the more prominent players, like Ganguly, have become board office-bearers as well, they can’t take up coaching assignments now or become ‘mentors’ of an IPL team.

The issue in front of the board’s newly appointed ombudsman Justice DK Jain is to either go by the letter of the constitution and ask the three players to choose between one of the two, or in some cases even three, as all these three greats are members of the board’s cricket advisory committee.

Ganguly and Tendulkar, in their defence, say they take no salary/money for their IPL services, hence there is no conflict. Even if we assume this to be true, this argument is flawed as the issue here is not that of money but in being placed in a situation where a decision in one role can be in potential conflict with the other roles they are performing. Say, can a situation ever occur where Ganguly has to adjudicate/select a player for Delhi Capitals who is from his home state, where he is an important official, or a decision as an official which could benefit the team he is mentoring.

The players ask, justifiably so, how can it be assumed that they would do favours, especially given their contribution to the country and the standing they have in society. The answer to that, as Justice Lodha has said, is that no one is questioning their integrity. They won’t do anything wrong, but there are others who could. Why create a situation where doubts could arise?

These arguments can go on and on and Justice Jain does not have an easy job as complaints are bound to multiply on these conflict of interest situations. In some cases, he may go by the letter of the law, in some by its spirit and in others, he may go by both its letter and spirit. There are no easy solutions here, though we should not forget why, in the first place, this clause, seen by many as draconian, is an important part of the Lodha reforms.