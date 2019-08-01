Home Opinions

The CCD tragedy: A reality check

The shocking news of VG Siddhartha’s demise took the startup community by storm.

VG Siddhartha in front of a Cafe Coffee Day.

VG Siddhartha in front of a Cafe Coffee Day. (Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI : The shocking news of VG Siddhartha’s demise took the startup community by storm. Having founded Cafe Coffee Day, he had been one of the early entrepreneurial figures. His brand has played a crucial role in shaping the lifestyle of folks over last two decades. An entire generation owes CCD its fond memories of dates, job interviews and conversations and other miracles that happened over coffee.

In his letter, he wrote, “I failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts.” He also further mentioned, “My intention was never to cheat or mislead anybody, I have failed as an entrepreneur.” According to a reported article, it was mentioned that shares of CCD Enterprises tanked 20 per cent and hit the lower circuit limit as well as 52-week low of `154.05 a piece on BSE after the news surfaced.

This event was a huge shocker for the entire community. And this also comes as a reality check to the founders. The pressure that they go through – financially, emotionally and otherwise for building a brand is not something that they can share easily with the folks around them. Often founders keep their business pressures aside from their families as well.

Having to project strength and positivity while constantly being paranoid and insecure can get to you. While many bystanders feel that founders are chasing fame and surfing on money, this is rarely the case. Even the senior most entrepreneurs go through their own struggles.

So if you are a founder and facing such struggles, do share your issues with folks. Here are some things you can do to keep yourself at mental peace:
1 Be thorough with compliances. You never know when a small mistake can cause you nightmares.
2Have your confidants with whom you can share your struggles and bounce back ideas with. This is also the reason, most investors ask for co-founders in a company.

3Maintain work-life balance. This is easier said than done. But you definitely need some good relations who can help you surf through the difficult tides of the journey.4 If your startup is not for passion, do check whether startup is something you really want to consider.5Be connected with a senior entrepreneur who can guide you and encourage you and if required even enlighten you towards the right path.Here's hoping for a trouble-free sailing of your startup!

the legacy left behind 
For any queries, write to me on tamhankarrajeev@gmail.com

