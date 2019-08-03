The reality of the human mask

Rubi Chakravarti By

This has been a week of mixed emotions for me. There have been days when I have felt elated and times when my despondency has reached new lows. In my capacity as a professional who uses humour extensively, I have often been asked how I maintain my ‘joie de vivre’ (joy of life) at such a ‘high’ most of the time. I have often pondered over that question. Most of the stand-up comics that I have met are generally of a serious disposition and not so good humoured as one would imagine. They have a professional and a private avatar. Their private avatar reflects their struggles and their stories are not always pretty. There is a dark and bitter side to them which has often shocked me. Even the hugely popular quasi-Indian comic who is adored the world over has a mean and abrasive side to him. A little prima donna taking his revenge for all the struggles he went through!

Before you guys call me Judas for ratting on my fellow comedians, let me state that I stumbled into being a stand-up comedienne myself! I was always the proverbial funny girl and I just meandered into being a performing artiste. I realised humour was a very under-rated tool so now, I use humour to address serious issues and drive home a point. Before my readers think I am shamelessly tooting my own trumpet, let me reiterate that it is hugely effective way to get results! Often, really tricky situations that may have quickly escalated into unpleasant situations have been diffused by the right application of humour!

If I can be brutally honest, perhaps being ‘funny’ has always won me a spot in a new school, or in a new city. Even as an adult, in a new work place or amongst new people. The fear and loneliness I felt could always be overcome by being the joker in the pack! The depression of being passed over merely because I was too intelligent, too outspoken or a ‘woman’ was very effectively hidden behind a mask of joviality. It was always a safe place to retreat to. Even now, I am ‘not allowed’ to have a bad day. Immediately I will be accosted by friends (and enemies), asking me why I am not on ‘high performance mode’. The sad part is, I do oblige them more often than not and wear my mask to become what I am conceived to be… A ‘quick gun Murugan’ of quips, jokes and gifted repartees.

How many people know or care to know that despondency and depression is a real problem? That behind a façade of strength there may be a tortured soul that is screaming for help? Every day we open the paper to read of people, both young and old and from all walks of life, committing suicide. How many of these could have been prevented with some counselling and care? Why is it, that seeking professional help is still considered a taboo? We have to wake up and acknowledge this; Bangalore has, unfortunately, the ignominious distinction of being known as the suicide capital of India. A recent suicide of a doyen of industry, and an entrepreneur has shed light on how a person who was viewed as a bold visionary by his peers could succumb to such a feeling of desolation and despair. As a society we need to be less insular and judgmental.

I’ve been so overwhelmed with bad news that when the talented Dr. Thomas Chandy invited us for an afternoon of jazz and brunch, I jumped at the opportunity. It is commendable how Tom, who is a respected orthopaedic surgeon and CMO of Hosmat, has always kept his love of music alive in spite of his busy schedule.As they say: “If music be the food of love, then play on!’’Till next week. Ciao

