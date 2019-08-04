Home Opinions

Insider-out

Dhan ki baat
Already debarred from North Block, for the media covering finance ministry, a press briefing where they were supposed to “ask no questions” was the last straw. A speechless media fraternity, which had gathered in large numbers in response to the first line of communication with the Fin Min ever since they were banished from its corridors, actually staged a walkout. The new weekly briefing from one of the most important ministries, meant to be like the one MEA has, was a fiasco from the word go. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who arrived after the other officials were seated at the dais, found he had no place to sit.

And amidst all the loud clamour from the media that they be allowed to ask at least a few questions, and not just be subjected to a read-out statement, nobody bothered to bring him a chair. Virtually forcing him to walk out! Initially, those who noticed him depart thought he had gone to take instructions from the ministry on whether questions could be entertained, but then he never returned...and the penny dropped. The briefing at the Media Centre was organised after huge protestations, including from the Editor’s Guild, but the anger seems to have only intensified at this ‘sham’ briefing.

Journalists even cited the freewheeling MEA briefings, where all questions are replied to at length. Nirmala Sitharaman made her mark in politics as the national spokesperson of the BJP, a time when she befriended the media. Why she has chosen to shun them as FM is anybody’s guess. To make matters worse, at a time when the economic slump is all the talk, one of the two senior information officers attached to the Fin Min has retired and the other has gone on long leave to Kailash Mansarovar!

Valley of uncertainty 
J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik had to hold meeting of mainstream political leaders in the Valley and then come with a long-winded statement to assuage fears. Fake news and rumours had such a free run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari that just about everyone had become an expert on conflict resolution, with some advocating trifurcation of the state as the solution and others quoting constitution and law to refute the possibility. It gripped public and political parties so much that Governor Malik had to meet to Mehebooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Sajjad Lone and others to send across a message that well, Kashmir wont become an UT, finishing their raison d’etre. Not that such a proposal is not there, like that of removing 35A. 

New role for Malik
President Ram Nath Kovind’s press secretary Ashok Malik created quite a flutter on the Facebook, after he announced that he would be bowing out of his position to return to his original calling, which is journalism. Malik’s two-year term is indeed coming to an end. In the recent times or in the past, the President’s press secretaries have lasted full five years of the Rashtrapati’s term. The buzz is Malik, considered an intellectual among the Modi acolytes, may be nominated 
to Rajya Sabha soon.

Who’ll bell 
the cat? 
The Congress Working Committee is expected to meet after Parliament session is over to resolve the unresolved matter. Which is choosing or naming  the next party president. However,  it seems no one is ready to bell the cat and name a non-Gandhi for the post. So in all likelihood unless the Gandhi family indicates an alternative  name,  another Gandhi’s name will be proposed.

