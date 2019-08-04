Home Opinions

Knits the ravelled sleeve of care

Seven to eight hours of sleep every night is crucial for good health.

Published: 04th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 08:30 PM

I hear jet-setters talk all the time about how New York never sleeps or how you can get a drink in California anytime. Weekend parties go on into the wee hours, and investment bankers and consultants probably never sleep at all. Sleep is definitely a lifestyle casualty these days; especially when many IT businesses have to adjust to different time zones when in the morning here is night in another country. Of the three important elements that influence health, sleep is ignored by young people the most.

I know of a young doctor who died very young. I am convinced that the punishing schedule when he was an intern in a US hospital triggered the cancer that ultimately killed him. He was a very sincere doctor, who  often used to go without sleep for 36-48 hours and collapse in bed upon reaching home. You cannot make up such huge sleep deficits.

It is for a reason that the sun sets and nature slows down, asking you to do the same. Following circadian rhythms is important. Many youngsters now are awake either working or watching stuff on the internet. There are too many entertainment options available for night owls today from TV series, online games, music, videos and what not either free or for a pittance. So dear readers do caution youngsters in your family about not sleeping at night.

Seven to eight hours of sleep every night is crucial for good health. Sleeping during the day is not good since it increases kapha; when you get up after an afternoon siesta you often get up with a heavy head. Our acharyas were so particular about sleep that they prescribed a formula to get the right amount of sleep. This entails waking during Brahma Muhurtam—an hour and a half before sunrise. According to them, if you go to bed a hour late will require two hours of make up sleep.

There are many clubs and organisations promoting health, but I am yet to come across a Brahma Muhurtam club—where members rise at Brahma Muhurtam. It would perhaps be a good idea to start such a club and enjoy the positive energies of a waking world. To get up during Brahma Muhurtam, you first need to sleep well. Many people complain that they are unable to do so. For such insomniacs  a simple ayurvedic remedy is available.

Mix 50 grams of yashti churanam (Glycyrrhiza glabra), 50 grams of ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) and 25 grams of vacha (Acorus calamus) together. Taking a half to one teaspoon of it at bedtime with warm milk is recommended by a vaidyar. The three herbs work together on our body system to induce a natural beneficial sleep that promoted wellbeing.

Glycyrrhiza glabra pacifies vata and pitta, both of which become aggravated when impossible deadlines and stress affect the quality of sleep. It relieves exhaustion and improves the working of almost all the body systems. Yashti is perhaps the ancient physician Charaka’s favourite herb since he mentions it the most number of times compared to other herbs in his ganas.

Withania somnifera, as the name suggests, induces sleep. Our siddhas were familiar with it 2,000 years ago. Western research proves that Withania contains trielhylene glycol which is an active sleep-inducing component. Acorus calamus is a medhya drug, a brain tonic which strengthens the nervous system and helps you sleep while simultaneously rejuvenating the brain and perhaps preventing Alzheimer’s disease and senility. Factoring in good sleep is key to good health. 

The writer is retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. She can be reached at sheelarani.arogyamantra@gmail.com/arogyamantra.blogspot.com

