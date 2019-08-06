Abrogation of Article 370 a historic episode in our constitutional progress

K V Dhananjay By

Article 370 was as an anomaly in our Constitution; it had practically allowed the state of Jammu and Kashmir to act as a distinct country under our unified Constitution by conferring too many privileges to it—unlike anything else in our Constitution.

On Monday, the President of India took the first of two steps to substantially dilute Article 370 of the Constitution. It was a historic episode in our constitutional progress.

Article 370 of our Constitution is placed in a chapter titled ‘temporary, transitory and special provisions’. It was meant to be abrogated soon after our Constitution was brought into effect on 26 January 1950. It lingered, however. And, Article 35A of the Constitution is a derivative of Article 370 and provides immunity to certain laws made by the state of Jammu and Kashmir; laws that are explicitly opposed to our Constitution such as laws disabling persons from outside that state from acquiring immovable property or securing residence or employment there. Moving forward, Article 35A is also likely to be substantially diminished through the constitutional process.

Much is said about Article 370 of the Constitution being no different from Article 371 that provides exemption to a few other states from the provisions of our Constitution. It is not so, on closer inspection. Article 371 identifies the backwardness in other states and provides a limited form of protection towards such backwardness. Articles 370 and 35A, on the other hand, recognise no such backwardness in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and merely confer a privilege upon it; a privilege that is at odds with a Constitution founded on the principle of equality between men at its very core.

Take the case of Nagaland that receives certain protection under Article 371. About 94% of the population of Nagaland is classified as Scheduled Tribes; Scheduled Tribes are recognised under our Constitution as the most backward class of citizens. In comparison, the union territory of National Capital Territory of Delhi has no indigenous ‘Scheduled Tribes’ at all. In recognition of such backwardness in Nagaland, protection against legal intrusion into customary laws, among others, is provided under Article 371 of the Constitution. Every other territory that has received some protection under Article 371 could be clearly distinguished against the privilege that Article 370 had conferred upon the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The process initiated by the President on Monday would be possible and complete only by breaking down the state of Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory. The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 seeks to break up the erstwhile state into two union territories and it was passed on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. It is expected to easily sail on the floor of the Lok Sabha. Once this Bill receives the assent of the President, the state of Jammu and Kashmir would no longer retain the political chaos that had previously characterised it. Of course, it may also mark the end of political dynasties if one considers that political dynasties have not flourished well within the union territories in our country.

Legally, the forthcoming union territory of Jammu and Kashmir would be similar to the union territories of Puducherry or Delhi—an elected legislature that would be disabled from dealing with land, police or public order. Such a scenario would put the Central government in greater control of the Kashmir region by bringing the erstwhile police force of Jammu and Kashmir under its complete control.

At this juncture, it would be necessary to note that what just happened in India is a legitimate constitutional process. I don’t see any possibility of any international organisation or authority taking exception to the Indian government and the Indian Parliament resorting to what is plainly permitted to them under our Constitution. On a similar note, it would be difficult for any legal challenge to the new measures to succeed in our own Courts such as the Supreme Court of India.

Until Monday, the problem of Kashmir looked very chaotic, complex, violent and out of political, legal or constitutional solution or salvation. The sudden constitutional development is cause for hope and optimism about Kashmir.

K V DHANANJAY

Senior Advocate, Supreme Court