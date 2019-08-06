The new norm and triumph of political will

Sajjan Kumar and Animesh Shukla By

As Rajya Sabha debates government’s bill to scrap Art.370– a task considered legally and politically untenable hitherto, an intense polarized debate had emerged on the desirability, its interpretation and nature of constitutional norms and its dynamic interplay with the Politics. This question warrants attention as this proposed bill follows close on the heels of abrogation of the practice of Triple Talaq– a measure seen by BJP a step towards its commitment to bringing Uniform Civil Code. It must be born in the mind that these are not newly acquired positions by the part. Rather, they have constituted the ideological drive of the party with a bearing of their Idea of India. These core positions of the party has been considered opposed to a liberal conception of constitutional norms by its opponents.

Here, it would be prudent to revisit what German Political Philosopher Carl Schmitt famously argued that it's an illusion to suggest that a society liberal or otherwise runs on the basis of a written Constitution. For Schmitt, a society functions on the basis of 'Decisions' taken by those who have the necessary political wherewithal to take. The abrogation of article 370 by the NDA Government agency is a Schmittian Decision in its purity. The decision is almost like the beginning of an era in Indian Politics where popular prejudices or popular power would no longer be mediated by Institutional norms before expressing itself. Now the power shall express through decision. The very demeanour of Amit Shah while proposing the abrogation of Article 370 was like the popular underbelly of India, with its prejudices, masochism, aggression long suppressed by Nehruvian Constitutionalism will finally be releases.

Today's decision is really returned of the repressed moment of the Indian Politics. Immediately as expected the liberal and the committed Nehruvian nostalgic intellectuals of India sprang into action and what followed was a Blitzkrieg of melancholy and Pathos. For those who after the 2019 verdict have relished narrating the imminent apocalypse in the form of India relapsing into a fascist or whatever draconian state this was a bingo moment for them as now their prophecy was getting validated. But if this event is thought through the ideas of Carl Schmitt, then only now Indian democracy shedding all institutional elitist pretence comes across as something malleable. Only now Indian democracy has been liberated from the straightjacket of Constitutional rigidity and now has been placed in the open. Now Indian State is functioning through Political Decisions. Do we need to say anything more! Today the Sangh Parivar is calling the shots tomorrow someone else with popular backing may very well amend the distant Indian State and it's functions with their own Decisions. With Carl Schmitt the institutions acquires a strange yet beautiful democratic fragility. Ironically it's nobody less than Amit Shah who has brought the Indian State closer to people.

The decision seen from two diagonally opposed paradigm of the Liberal and the Schmittian would have two different but equally persuasive set of invocation of its necessity or otherwise. From a liberal paradigm, the objection would be more on the inappropriacy of the procedural fairness rather than the nature of the outcome. For the majority of liberals, the abrogation of Art.370 per-se wouldn’t be an issue. Rather, it’s the constitutional norms whose disregard by the BJP is a matter of concern. The fact, that Art.370(3) which states that President of India could scrap the article upon the recommendation of the constituent assembly of the state was changed in favour of a recommendation by the governor would be a foul-cry from liberal constitutionalist position–something that would be a basis of its being challenged in the judiciary. Similar, the way things were handled by employing utmost secrecy until this morning wherein the very governor who recommended its abrogation officially denied the same till the last moment would unequivocally be a case of political unethicality. Others from the liberal side may object to the very timing of the bill when election was just two months away.

However, from BJP’s point of view, which has embraced a Schmittian framework of privileging the invocation of the prerogative of the leader to read into the situation and go for decision making exercise, a constitutional norm lies in the immediacy of the political context whose nature is decided by the party with a mandate.

Hence, in BJP’s framework the larger desirable objectives which are shared across the political spectrum outweighed the procedural objection emanating from liberal constitutional framework. First, the very invocation of the deprivation of the subaltern sections by the BJP, namely the Dalits, Tribals and the Women, under Art.370 and linking their empowerment to its scrapping has put the opposition in a bind. Secondly, the subtext of the move is linked in the deliberative process to the ongoing concern about the national-security wherein India needs to pre-empt any threat coming in the wake of withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and the leverage that Pakistan may get.

The fact that Modi-government succeeded in getting most of the political parties indicate that India has heralded into the phase of a new-norm which signify the triumph of the ‘Political’. In the hindsight also, the prevalence of the president’s decree on the state points out that Kashmir always has been more of a political case than constitutional one. At present, the difference is just one: the ruling party is outsider to the liberal school.

Sajjan Kumar

Political Analyst associated with Peoples Pulse

Animesh Shukla

Teaches at Christ University, Bangalore