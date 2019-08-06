Home Opinions

When in b’luru, Learn Kannada and win hearts

Covering crime requires being in touch with the control room cops. In my first interaction with them over phone, I realised they would not speak any other language but Kannada.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

If you are a non-Kannadiga and have shifted to Bengaluru, like I did a little under three decades ago, and – like me at that time – have a problem with speaking or understanding Kannada, it’s time to take up the challenge. I assure you it would be fun. Believe me when I say this: It is better to learn to speak Kannada, and even better if you can read the script too (I am still an ‘hebbettu’, or ‘illiterate’ in Kannada).
The local Bengalurean takes to a Kannada-speaking non-Kannadiga with heart and soul when he/she realises the pains you have taken to learn the language. You will be ‘Nammavaru’ (“one of ours”) for them.

I went through that phase. But the effort of learning to speak Kannada without knowing even a smattering of it until I was about 20 when I came to Namma Bengaluru, has won me a lot of Kannadiga hearts, merely on the basis of my mighty effort of adding one more Indian language to my linguistic list.

It wasn’t easy. There have been awkward situations when, on my insistence on speaking the language to gain working knowledge of it, my friends would ask me to say something in Kannada to strangers, which actually turned out to be colourful expletives, and land me in a tight spot.

Besides, on one occasion at a wedding during my early days in Bengaluru, as I waited alone for others to join me for lunch, an elderly man asked me “Oota aita?”

I hadn’t known this so-commonly-used term (which means “Have you had food?”) until then. I stood up bewildered because I thought he spoke my mother-tongue (Konkani), and it sounded like “Utaita?” which means “Will you stand up/wake up?”

It was the first time I had come across this term that has been thrown at me probably 20-30 times a day, till date – at whatever time of the day!

I joined active journalism here without knowing Kannada. Day one in journalism saw the Chief Reporter telling me, “You will cover crime!”

“Crime?!” I asked in disbelief. “But...I don’t know Kannada, Sir!”

“You will learn!” he told me gruffly. I was pushed into the deep end of the pool without knowing how to swim. And that was the way I learnt to speak the language.

Covering crime requires being in touch with the control room cops. In my first interaction with them over phone, I realised they would not speak any other language but Kannada. I was forced to speak the language, using the few Kannada words I knew to throw questions at them. I am sure it was entertaining for those cops (I could hear them laughing at the other end whenever I started to speak), because my questions made no sense to them– and then, receiving answers which went over my head.But my poor ‘entertaining’ Kannada made me popular among them. They would recognise me over the phone (no mobile phones those days) even before I could introduce myself. They respected my efforts though, and that respect won me some exclusives too – like chocolates given to a “good boy” in appreciation.

If you are in Bengaluru to stay, go ahead and win hearts...and use Kannada generously to do that! Don’t worry about grammatical errors. Your effort will be appreciated, and corrected. And it will be fun, too!

Nirad Mudur

Senior Assistant Editor

niradgmudur@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp