Home Opinions

Bare-faced beauty

Eventually, the date would roll around, and that’s when I’d begin to stress.

Published: 07th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

I’ll come clean: I take first dates seriously. I know this because friends constantly chime: “dating is supposed to be fun! Relax!” I’d spend at least an hour trying to (and failing) stalk my potential date online, analysing their conversations, perhaps going back to the advisory council (a select group of friends), drafting and re-drafting my replies. Eventually, the date would roll around, and that’s when I’d begin to stress.

I’d routinely try on outfit after outfit, in a bid to have an elusive aura of, “I care but not too much”. I’d painstakingly apply my highlighter, go to the salon for a blow-out so it looks fresh but not obviously, of course. I’d arrive at the venue with enough time to spare to do a quick double-check and make sure nothing managed to get caught in my hair or teeth in the 20 minutes since I’d left home. Remind me again how they consider all of that “fun”? I know, I’m cringing too.

Fresh into the dating minefield, I decided to give my friends’ advice a whirl and decided to chill out when meeting guys. With my new “relaxed” mindset, I made a conscious effort not to overthink, and dive into the spontaneity of the situation. Fast forward to a few evenings ago when I went on a blind date. My prep was a little like this: laying in bed watching reruns of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, pacing back and forth in my tiny apartment, and pouring a big glass of wine. (I did change outfits a few times though — maybe I’ll get better at the “relaxing.”) Armed with an almost-bare face (a swipe concealer doesn’t count) I anxiously made my way to a super trendy bar closeby. Here’s the deal: I wear lipstick to take out the trash. I wear eyelash extensions to school, and quite frankly, wanted to prove to myself that the world wouldn’t end if I went out (almost) bare-faced. 

The bar was dimly lit, and we laughed, we drank, we talked. There was no amount of alcohol that could mask how naked and exposed I felt. In between generous gulps of gin cocktails, I wondered if the overhead lighting was accentuating my old acne scars. What about my blueish dark circles? I desperately wished that a fairy godmother would appear with a magic make-up wand.

Funnily enough, I couldn’t believe that something that mattered so much to me had no significant bearing to the success of my date. I eased into it eventually, and left the bar with a giddy stomach-flipping feeling. My date walked me back home, I was floating on champagne bubbles, and as we said our goodbyes outside a shady nightclub I live next to, I finally relaxed. I knew I may never see him again, and it was comforting knowing that my make-up free face wasn’t such a big deal. 

All of it comes down to personal preference, I suppose. Dripping in bronzer, eyeshadow, and glitter (more glitter!!!) does make me feel a whole lot better, so I may not do this again. Make-up adventures aside, I have decided: I’ll be reserving all future bare-faces for after a good date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp