When heavens open up and city comes to a standstill

You know you are a Bengalurean when rain or traffic jams start trending. Naturally people vent their dampened spirits on the social media.

Why, oh, why, doesn’t namma Bangaluru have an independent weather? A few clouds in Chennai, and we sneeze here. Drizzle there, we take out our umbrellas here. A downpour there and we are flooded here. The weatherman tries to convince us that it is because of depression in the Bay or due to some offshore trough or due to cyclonic storm activity.

We are into the third month of the monsoon, and rain is still playing hide and seek. Of course, it’s been raining for the last three days. If we go back some decades , the monsoon would be on the dot, and it would rain from morning till night, non-stop. Like the city, the weather patterns too seem to have changed.

Newcomers to Bengaluru will notice that the rain behaves peculiarly here. It doesn’t rain all over the city. It chooses a small stretch or a lane sometimes, not even an entire locality. As the joke goes, if you tell someone it is raining in Bengaluru, they will ask, ‘in which bylane’. A few days ago, as I was on my way to work in an auto, I got agitated when it started raining, for the rain water will splash into the auto. We went some 200 metres on the same road, and there was absolutely no rain, not even a few drops. I don’t know if anyone has done some research to understand the mystifying Bengaluru weather.

What comes out unerringly whenever the rain god deigns to shower us with blessings is potholes — they crop up everywhere. They cover the entire city, every inch. Puddles greet you. If you are not careful, you or you along with your bike may fall into one. And to make your misery complete, you may be booked for negligent riding as has happened in some past instances.

Our civic body is always determined to take up pothole filling or road repair works or storm water drain cleanup, just when the monsoon is round the corner. Naturally, one rain will wash away the quick-fix work done on the potholes and roads. And we are back to square one.

Now, the other major problem we face is traffic jam. Which is normal on any given day. But when it rains, you can’t move an inch. You have inundated lakes, flooded roads and uprooted trees. Even showcase roads like Commercial Street or Brigade Road, bang in the middle of the city, are not spared. What does the poor Bengalurean do? You can have a boat ride in flooded areas (to commute) or go fishing as some people do.

Bengalureans are told to harvest the rain. For heaven’s sake, where is the rain? But when it rains, it rains misery. Year after year, it is the same story – of the IT capital being under the weather!

