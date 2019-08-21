Cry, but don’t smudge 

Saumya R Chawla By

With the arrival of the end of August, a new age of sadness — a finer age of sadness. My vacation is over and I’m binge-watching bad reality TV (though is The Bachelor really that trashy? Debatable) with a big tub of popcorn. Meet Erin from Season 23, a 28-year-old from Texas who funnily enough calls herself Cinderella…because she works at her stepmother’s home improvement business, likes expensive shoes and pumpkin spice lattes. She also has the longest lashes and cries a lot — and her make-up does not budge.

For some, this might be inconsequential, but not for me, the unofficial ambassador of crying in public. For me, this means a lot of things. The new age of sadness means that I can welcome sensitivity in all its glory and I don’t need to explain a quick bathroom cry or blame it on a sneeze gone very wrong. The next time someone asks me what’s wrong, I can say, in all honesty, “It’s alright, I just saw two dogs of the same breed walking on separate sides of the road and thought about how they might never meet. It really got to me.”

As an authority of all kinds of crying, over time I learned how to adjust my make-up accordingly. One of the first things I understood is that while waterproof make-up is resistant to moderate rainfall, a sweaty hot yoga class and a day at the pool, it isn’t resistant to salty human tears. Since we are all about #science, I’m also convinced that it has something to do with the chemistry of my tears combining with the pertinacity of my sadness, but I’ve never met make-up I couldn’t cry off. You can only ask for so much, apparently.

First and foremost, choose your skincare strategically. You want your moisturiser to be with the same base as your foundation.

Water-based foundation for a water-based moisturiser to ensure that everything is blended in correctly. Water doesn’t mix with oil, and oil breaks silicone. Which means that you’re going to invariably be a streaky mess. Eyeliners that are made by professional make-up artists (think Anastasia Beverly Hills and Charlotte Tilbury) are generally the ones that will stick with you through sickness and health. Mascaras which market themselves as ‘breakup-proof’ are either pulling your leg, or assuming that you’re the type of person who gets dumped a lot. Avoid them, they are your frenemies. Crying in the real world looks less like Kim Kardashian after losing a diamond earrings on vacation and more like a Gerard David painting. It’s all good and fine if your tears involve one plump and weepy tear, but should you find yourself releasing more than a single tear — dab for god’s sake, don’t rub!

You can’t anticipate the number of appalling things that might befall you through the day, but you CAN be well-versed on the make-up that will be with you when your tear ducts aren’t. If all else fails, spritz a face mist all over and tell everyone that you’re going for a dewy look. A really dewy look.