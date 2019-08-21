Sung in praise of by Thirugnanasambandar

Home Opinions

Published: 21st August 2019

Thirukallam is a village in Thiruvallur district which has an ancient Shiva temple dating back to at least the seventh century AD. The linga consecrated in this temple is worshipped as Thirukallishwarar. This temple is one of the 275 padal petra sthalams or temples of Shiva sung in praise of by the Nayanmars (important devotees of Shiva). Thirugnanasambandar, a famous Nayanmar, visited this temple in the seventh century AD and has eulogised this deity in his Tamil stanzas. 

This ardent devotee of Shiva mentions the name of this place as Kallil and describes it as having large ponds or lakes which made it a fertile village.

He mentions that nilotpalam (blue water-lily) flowered in abundance here and also the well-maintained houses with flags fluttering atop. This temple faces east with a five-storey modern gopuram at the entrance. There is a wide outer enclosure (prakaram) which has the dvajastambham (flag-post), bali-pitham and Nandi mandapam.

There is a large modern mandapam in front of the central sanctum. The main shrine which is apsidal in shape at the top, but square at the base, is a typical Chola structure. These apsidal sanctums have the traditional Samskrit name gajaprishta which means back of an elephant. On the base of the outer walls of this shrine are many Tamil inscriptions, some of them belonging to the Chola era. Goddess Parvati is worshipped in this temple as Anandavalli Ambal is a beautiful image in the tribhanga pose. The sanctum of Balasubramanian (Muruga) is between that of Thirukallishwarar and Anandavalli Ambal and is thus said to be like the Somaskanda manifestation of Shiva (Shiva seen with Parvati by the side and son Skanda in the middle). 

A unique image of Shakti Dakshinamurti is enshrined in a south-facing sanctum. Dakshinamurti is worshipped alone, but is seen here with Goddess Parvati on the left lap.

