The sweet side of eating honey

Honey is a sweet, thick liquid made by honeybees. The bees collect sugar mainly the sugar-rich nectar of flowers from their environment. Once inside the beehive, they repeatedly consume, digest and regurgitate the nectar. The end product is honey, a liquid that serves as stored food for bees. The smell, colour and taste depend on the type of flowers visited.

Is honey better than sugar?

Honey and sugar are two of the most commonly used sweeteners. Honey is often regarded as the healthier option. They are both carbohydrates consisting of the two types of sugar — glucose and fructose.

Sugar is higher on the glycemic index than honey, thereby increasing the blood sugar levels more quickly. This is due to its higher fructose content and no presence of any minerals. If overused, both can lead to weight gain. Honey contains fewer calories (288 per 100 g) than sugar (394 per 100 g) since one quarter of its weight is water.

The proportions of glucose and fructose in honey and sugar are quite different. Sugar is 50 per cent fructose and 50 per cent glucose. Honey is 40 per cent fructose and 30 per cent glucose. The rest consists of water, pollen and minerals such as magnesium and potassium.

Health benefits of honey
High in antioxidants: Honey is high in antioxidants such as phenolic acids and flavonoids. Consuming it may increase the antioxidant status of your blood. There is some research suggesting that they may protect against chronic conditions, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.
May improve heart health: Studies suggest that trading regular sugar for honey may help reduce cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure.
Heals wounds: Honey has anti-bacterial properties and may aid in healing ulcers and treating skin conditions such as psoriasis, dermatitis and herpes.

