BENGALURU: Human beings throughout the world have made the intellect one of the most important factors in our daily life. The ancient Hindus, the Egyptians and the Greeks have all considered intellect the most important function in life.

Even the Buddhists have given importance to it. In every university, college and school throughout the world, whether under totalitarian regimes or in so-called democracies, intellect has played a dominant role.

We mean by the intellect, the capacity to understand, to discern, to choose, to weigh-as in all the technology of modern science. Isn’t the essence of the intellect the whole movement of thought? Thought dominates the world in both the outer life and the inner life.

Thought has created all the gods of the world, all the rituals, the dogmas, the beliefs. Thought has also created the cathedrals, the temples, the mosques, with their marvellous architecture, and the local shrines.

Thought has been responsible for the never-ending and expansive technology, the wars and the material of wars, the division of people into nations, into classes and into races. Thought has been, and probably still is, the instigator of torture in the name of God, of peace, of order.

It has also been responsible for revolution, for the terrorists, for [conceiving an] ultimate principle and pragmatic ideals. By thought, we live. Our actions are based on thought; our relationships are also founded on thought. So intellect has been worshipped throughout the ages.

But the thought has not created nature-the heavens with their expanding stars, the earth with all its beauty, with its vast seas and green lands. Thought has not created the tree, but the thought has used the tree to build the house, to make the chair. Thought uses and destroys.

Thought cannot create love, affection and the quality of beauty. It has woven a network of illusions and actualities. When we live by thought alone, with all its complexities and subtleties, with its purposes and directions, we lose the great depth of life, for thought is superficial.

Though it pretends to delve deeply, the very instrument is incapable of penetrating beyond its own limitations. It can project the future, but that future is born of the roots of the past. The things which thought has created are actual, real-like a table, like the image you worship.

The image, the symbol that you worship and many romantic, idealistic, humanitarian illusions are put together by thought. Human beings accept and live with the things of thought-money, position, status and the luxury of freedom that money brings. This is the whole movement of thought and the intellect, and through this narrow window of our life, we look at the world.