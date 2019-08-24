Home Opinions

Living versus engaging with life

The temperature has dipped in ‘namma oru’ and so has my bad temper.

Published: 24th August 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Anutha Shetty (left) and Nimrita Genomal

Anutha Shetty (left) and Nimrita Genomal

Good morning, Bangalore. The temperature has dipped in ‘namma oru’ and so has my bad temper. The climate has a direct co-relation to my mood. I have even started good-naturedly waving at boorish honkers in peak-hour traffic with a genial smile on my face. I think they are more shocked at my behavior than I am. I have the dubious distinction of breathing fire from my nose when angry. 

The original ‘Dragon Lady’ of Bangalore! That being said, I think that our city has an innate magical quality that permeates the air. The citizens are more often than not, of a genial temperament and to be fair, the incidents of violence and general bad behaviour are much less pronounced in our city than they are in the other big cities of India. Bangalore is a natural choice for re-location.

Think about it. People from all over the country have moved in droves to our city, leaving their own beleaguered cities behind. It is a fallacy that mostly IT professionals move into our city. People who come here want to stay for keeps. It isn’t a transient place…people like to call it home! Now it is a totally different matter that sections of the people that migrate don’t necessarily follow our rules. Bangaloreans are basically non-confrontational and laid back.

The older Bangaloreans remember that the 1pm to 4pm siesta break was sacrosanct! Everything was closed, business establishments, eateries and even your local chemist. One never dared get sick nor have an emergency between the 1pm to 4pm witching hour! The doctors or police would give you ‘the eye’! But jokes apart, the children who are raised and study in our city are a notch above the rest. It is not a secret that Bangalore boasts of some of the best educational institutions in India.

Be it schooling, under graduation courses, medical colleges, management and engineering courses…east or west Bangalore is the best! There is no doubt that an average Indian parent will sell their souls to give the best education to their kids, the focus on the overall quality of education in our city is unparalleled! I am sure I will receive howls of protests over my unabashed support of the ‘quality over quantity’ mode of education (which is rule here rather than an exception)… but give me an opportunity to explain. Perhaps the ambiance of the city, with its genteel manners and cosmopolitan air gives our children that certain ‘edge’. I have travelled and worked the world over and everywhere I have always been able to identify children who lived and studied in Bangalore. They are erudite, smart, have a great sense of humour and are inordinately polite!

I am super stoked when I run into my children’s friends. They are all doing exceedingly well in the pursuit of ‘living life’! Anutha Shetty and Nimrita Genomal, along with Alisha and Adnan Furniturewalla and Anees Khan are a case in point. Anutha has graduated from a prestigious university in London in Cosmetic Science; she now runs a fabulous bakery, ‘Love and Crumble’ which is hugely successful. Nimrita has been a top shot marketing executive with Google and Qua in Hyderabad and Mumbai, and is now on a sabbatical to figure out her next quantum leap. Alisha is a top notch celebrity manager in Mumbai after completing her MBA and doing a host of jobs that she was passionate about.

Adnan too after completing his under-grad in the US returned to co- start a production company. Anees rose to a senior position in a top bank in Bangalore and Mumbai and now has charted his course in an artistic space where his soul stirs as he goes to work every morning. These kids I can name, but there are so many I can’t fit into a mere column. I’m thrilled they know the difference between living versus engaging with life!

Till next week. Ciao

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp