I got Biscuit in a special way. After my grandson’s ICSE exams, he got me a box saying, "I’ve got you something." I opened it to find a cute little puppy inside. I have always loved animals and dogs have always been a major part of my life.

Over the years, we have had over 10 pets and nine-year-old Biscuit is one of them. He has always been a highly energetic brat who is mischievous, extremely friendly and noisy at the same time. There isn’t a time when he has not been enthusiastic or energetic. Even at this age, he runs around with the same energy that he did as a puppy.

He loves being around people and cannot stay idle for a moment. We both enjoy the time when I brush his hair. He eats a ton of vegetables, rice and dal. Radish is his favourite food to snack on.

The cocker spaniel has to show us that he will not listen to us. When I go for the dance class, he has to make an entry, walk around the place and leave. All this, especially when I ask him to stay out of the place. The one thing I hate is how noisy he can get.

He imitates the vegetable vendor every morning. The other thing he does is get drenched in the rain and walk all around the house with muddy feet. Apart from that, he is a darling.

Pets are great companions to have. Their unconditional love has always stayed with me. When Biscuit came home, I was only worried of us being old and not being able to take care of him to the fullest. Taking care of a dog is like taking care of a child. We figured a way for someone to take him for walks. Apart from that, he is a very easy dog.

Since both my husband and I are old, we were concerned about being able to care for Biscuit the way we did for our other dogs. Taking him out is a problem. He cannot sit idle in the car. I used to take him to my mother’s place in Mysuru earlier. His mischievous nature goes beyond bounds when I am driving and hence I had to leave him at home. My routine is built around Biscuit. He does not like being alone, especially on Sundays. When we go out for recitals, we make sure we come back soon.

The moment I met Biscuit in a box, as tiny as a rat, was one of the best memories of my life. His everyday routine, massages, snacking and running around as he did as a puppy warms my heart.

The author is founder of Nupura School of Bharathanatyam