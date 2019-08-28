Why you need to keep reinventing your startup

Rajeev Tamhankar By

BENGALURU : We live in a fast paced era. Everything around us is changing. Cities are ever-changing tapestries. Every single industry keeps evolving with times. In fact we have seen examples of ’90s Bollywood actors who have reinvented themselves with times and therefore are still relevant. You too as an entrepreneur need to remember that your startup needs to reinvent with every year, with every fund raised and every new technological development.

Often in our busy startup lives, we hardly get time to think out of the mundane. Harvard Business Review had once published a widely popular paper on “Marketing Myopia” which suggested how some companies who couldn’t identify which industry they really belong to ended up dead. For example, when cinemas were wide spreading, local theatre owners saw them as different than themselves and some ended up losing their livelihood because they couldn’t adapt or reinvent with the time. You as an entrepreneur have this responsibility to make sure your theatre evolves into a cinema when the time demands so.

The question then comes is - how do you do it? It’s simple. Ask yourself this question – If today I was starting this company with whatever bank balance the company has as the seed fund, would I be doing the same things as I am doing today or would they be different? Go back to your whiteboard and analyse and ponder what would you have done if you were starting the vehicle from scratch. Sometimes you may discover that you have stumbled upon a new way all on your own!

To make this step even more effective, try getting your team members as well. Brainstorm different ideas and projects. Also set up one person’s duty to keep doing market research. If there is any latest news articles related to your industry, you can get some good insights. Also remember that sometimes the path to evolution is not what the biggest company in your industry is doing but rather what the youngest entrant wants to target.

They may have the smartest unexperimented ideas. Most big companies might have set rules of operations and processes that might end up making the mammoth slow for innovation. But with young startups that hardly is an issue.One thing that you can do at your end as well is to maintain a record of ideas and projects about your startup somewhere for your perusal. You can keep referring to them and maybe end up using some of them for your reinventing mission.

