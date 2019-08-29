Unique image of Garuda enshrined here

Chithra Madhavan By

Thiamukanjeri, a small village situated close to the historic village of Kaveripakkam, has a Vishnu temple dedicated to Kodandarama Svami. The original name of Thyamukancheri alias Seri Iyyenpettai was Tisaimukhanjeri. Tisaimukhan is another name for Brahma and it is believed that this deity worshipped Vishnu here and thus the name. Although, the name of this temple indicates that it is a Rama temple, the presiding deity enshrined in the central sanctum is Vishnu as Paramapadanatha.

This deity, facing east, is seen in a seated posture with the left leg placed in front and right leg bent and resting on top of the coils of the serpent Adisesha. This snake’s five hoods are outspread above Vishnu’s head.

The upper hands hold the conch (sankha) and discus (chakra). Vishnu’s lower right hand rests on the right knee and lower left hand is placed on the coils of Adisesha. On either side of Paramapadanatha are Goddesses Sri Devi and Bhu Devi (ubhaya nachiyar) in a seated pose.

Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Paramapadanatha, is worshipped as Kanakavalli Thayar. A unique feature is that both the main image of Kanakavalli Thayar and the images of ubhaya nachiyars have minute holes in their noses, where nose-rings can be placed, instead of being affixed on top as in other images. There is a shrine for Kodandarama Svami along with Lakshmana and Sita in this temple which takes its name from this deity.

Garuda enshrined in front of the main sanctum is a unique image. One foot is placed on the ground and the other is bent at the knee with uplifted foot as though ready to fly with Vishnu and Lakshmi atop him. Anjaneya is worshipped in a small shrine facing the main temple at a short distance away. On the outer west wall of the main sanctum is an inscription dated 1881 AD which mentions that this temple was renovated by 10 people.