Everyone has something to cheer about, except entrepreneurs

T V Mohandas Pai By

The last Budget of the current government has been a dream Budget. The NDA came to power five years ago on the promise of a clean government, good governance, job creation and the provision of the basic necessities of life to all Indian citizens. Each of these promises has been substantially met.

Today, for the first time, all Indians can have a realistic hope of having a roof over their head, electricity and gas stoves in their homes, food on the table, water from the tap, access to toilets and roads, a bank account, a mobile connection, education for their children and overall—a life of dignity. Many of the programmes undertaken by the government over the past five years will lead to these hopes being fulfilled fully within the next two years.

Despite many negative narratives run by vested interests, the government has performed phenomenally. GST has brought in efficiency and collections are picking up every month. Demonetisation has broken the back of the black economy and indirect tax filers have grown by an unprecedented 80 per cent. The fiscal situation is very much under control as the deficit stands at 3.4 per cent for 2018-19. The fears of the government having to dip into the RBI’s books have been proven to be unfounded.

This Budget has been well structured to meet the aspirations of most sections of society. About 12 crore small and marginal farmer families have been provided with a direct annual income support of Rs 6,000. And 42 crore unorganised sector workers will benefit from a large new pension scheme providing a monthly pension of Rs 3,000. The Ayushman Bharat scheme launched last year will further provide medical treatment to 50 crore people.

The defence sector has been given a good leg-up. The middle class has been provided a tax rebate on income up to Rs 5 lakh; the salaried class has got an increased standard deduction of Rs 50,000. But while everybody has something to cheer for, start-up entrepreneurs are yet get relief from the dreaded “angel tax” (section 56(2) (vii b)), a tax on capital receipt from Indian investors if it is above the fair market value of the shares. The DIPP (Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion) has called several start-ups and investors for a roundtable on February 4 in Delhi and the CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) actioned the recent DIPP circular and made its partial relief retrospective; the finance minister should have addressed this issue. This was a golden chance for the government to redress the largest thorn in the side of Start-Up India. Hopefully, relief is only deferred and will not be denied.

Despite this being an Interim Budget for the government, it has all the foresight of a full-fledged Budget. Some have criticised it as an election Budget, which it undoubtedly is, as the party is gearing up for polls in May. Overall, this has been a great Budget for the aam aadmi—the farmers, the middle class and the vulnerable sections. The finance minister has done an impeccable job in articulating our progress towards laying a strong foundation and must be congratulated for setting the stage for the next phase of growth for New India.(With contributions from Yash Baid, Head of Research, 3one4 Capital)

Chairman, Aarin Capital

Tweets @TVMohandasPai